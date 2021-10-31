NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

With six NFL teams on bye last week, strange happenings around the league this week in the NFL's Top 5 Power rankings.

With six NFL teams on bye last week, strange happenings around the league this week, but the Saints found themselves another win. Saints get the win over the Seahawks in Monday Night Football. The quarterback, Alvin Kamara, and the defense played exceptionally well, but the Saints were not without mistakes.

James Winston fumbled a snap, recovered, and threw to Alvin Kamara for a touchdown as the Saints took the lead over the Seahawks going into halftime. The New Orleans Saints exploited a series of mistakes made by the Seattle Seahawks. It culminated with Brian Johnson kicking the winning field goal to bring the Saints to 4-2.

The Black and Gold face a tough test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Titans, Bills, and Cowboys. This week's win was not pretty, but it put the Saints at 4-2 as they will have to prepare to face the Super Bowl Champions. Here are your NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for this week.

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals remain on top. Meanwhile, the Rams and Cowboys have their sights set on the top while the Saints come back rested from their bye with a win.

Arizona Cardinals Oct. 24, 2021.

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 after defeating the Houston Texans 31-5. Arizona continues to be the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and has put together a couple of nice wins against teams that have been among some of the league’s best.

An already explosive offense as their new weapon, Zach Ertz, had sixty-six receiving yards on three receptions with a touchdown. The Cardinals tighten their hold on the NFC against the Green Bay Packers and have their sights set on a deep playoff run.

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and Jason Pierre-Paul (90). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Bucs are still fighting to defend their championship and remain in the top five by beating the Chicago Bears 38-3. Tom Brady continues to be phenomenal, throwing for four touchdowns and being the first player in NFL history to eclipse six hundred touchdowns.

The Bucs now face one of their stricter tasks as they take on the division-rival New Orleans Saints and try to remain in the top spot in the NFC South.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs after intercepting the ball from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Right behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams continue to make an interesting case as one of the best teams in the NFL after defeating the Detroit Lions 28-19.

The offense was on a tear yet again with wide receiver Cooper Kupp leading the way with ten receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles is in the hunt for the top spot in the NFL and has as good a shot as anyone to take the crown.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvswash 1024212217djp

4. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Football Team 24-10 and have now won six games in a row after their week one loss to the Saints.

In the absence of a run game, Aaron Rodgers was his usual self, as he threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers will look to make a statement this week as they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been a team on the rise this season and continued to build on their momentum. Dak Prescott has made a convincing case for Comeback Player of the Year as far as he has led one of the best offenses in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, Trevon Diggs could be considered for Defensive Player of the Year as he has at least one interception in every game this season. Dallas is firmly in control of the NFC East and could make a deep playoff run.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

*8. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints trudged out a 13-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. It was not the win the Saints should have wanted to come off their bye, but they now sit at 4-2 and second in the NFC South even after how difficult the start of the season has been.

Jameis Winston is looking more comfortable every game, but the receiving corps continues to be a significant weakness for the team. New Orleans has won most games because of their defense, and they will need every bit of help this week against the Tampa Bay Bucs.