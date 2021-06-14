Will Tre'Quan Smith Be a Breakout Star This Season?

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith enters his fourth season in New Orleans, can he become the No. 2 receiver and breakout star the Saints need in 2021?

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith enters his fourth season in New Orleans, can he become the No. 2 receiver and breakout star the Saints need in 2021?

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith; Credit: USA Today Sports

Like many others, CBS Sports writer Patrik Walker believes that wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is primed for a 'breakout year' in New Orleans.

Walker looked around the NFL rosters to give his 'breakout' candidates per team.

Smith, 25, doesn't have to look up the depth chart at Tedd Ginn or Emmanuel Sanders for a shot to be the Saints' No. 2.

But he definitely should be aware of the talent behind him.

There will be other names to watch at Saints training camp this summer. Key-in on receivers like Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Kawaan Baker, Jake Lampman, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Juwan Johnson, Jalen McCleskey, and Easop Winston.

The unit may surprise pundits this season. Besides Michael Thomas, questions have surfaced about the squad's production and consistency. Those concerns take us back to Smith.

CAN TRE'QUAN SMITH BE CONSISTENT AND AVAILABLE?

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith's (10) celebrates his touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 third-round pick out of UCF has not been a consistent performer.

Still, Sean Payton's decision not to extend a free-agent contract to a veteran wideout shows the confidence he has in his receivers.

"And I'm encouraged. I liked the way that room was is coming together." Sean Payton on his Wide Receivers at 2021 Saints Minicamp

TREQUAN SMITH AFTER MINICAMP

My early takeaway from the New Orleans recent minicamp from this wide receiving unit is highly positive. Smith sounded like the wily ol' veteran receiver ready in his media interviews. The only issue for Tre'Quan Smith has been 'availability.'

Sean Payton, a Bill Parcells disciple, uses the term often - just as Parcells did - to cite the best players are 'available' players.

Tre'Quan spoke about his injuries on Wednesday, "I've been trying my best, this offseason just work on the minor things that may lead up to it, even though it's not hurting now and just, fixing it and tweaking it and making sure as far as possible, so, I don't have no ankle injuries this year."

I am positive Tre'Quan Smith can star in an offense with either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill under center.

Smith's career numbers in New Orleans include 80 receptions and 1,109 yards with 14 touchdowns.

2021 is the final season of his contract with the club. No contract extension talks have not been reported from the New Orleans Saints front office and Smith's representatives.

