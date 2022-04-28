How the Saints Can 'Hit a First-Round Home Run' in the 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints could look towards multiple players to fill immediate needs in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With under 24 hours until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces that the 2022 NFL draft is officially open, the New Orleans Saints currently hold two top-twenty selections in the first round of the draft.

After missing the playoffs a year ago and losing their long-time head coach Sean Payton this offseason, many may look at the Saints as a team in rebuild mode. On the contrary, I and others see the Saints as a team that needs to reload in a wide-open NFC.

New Orleans can begin that reload process after a reasonably quiet free agency by "knocking it out of the park" with their pair of first-round selections on Thursday night. But to do so, the Saints need to address their most prominent areas of need, offensive tackle, and wide receiver.

Yes, there are other needs - defensive tackle, safety, running back - but take a look at where the Saints struggled a season ago. Minus the multitude of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, New Orleans struggled to find a playmaker on offense outside of Alvin Kamara.

The offense was full of youth at tight end and wide receiver, and it showed, averaging a league-worst in separation created per route and no player eclipsing 700 receiving yards on the season. Along with the up and down performance at receiver, New Orleans struggled with their offensive line play down the stretch of the season, with tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead both missing time.

With Armstead now in Miami and no promise on Pro-Bowl level production of former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2022, New Orleans must address these areas on Thursday night after failing to do so in free agency.

If New Orleans wants to be in the playoff chance, "hitting a home run" in this draft is vital. Below are five players that could be selected by the Black and Gold that would do just that.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

"I would love to be there (in New Orleans)" Olave said earlier this offseason. A consistent favorite in Mock Drafts throughout the Who Dat Nation, many believe he can be a day one contributor and the perfect pairing with fellow Buckeye standout Michael Thomas.

Olave can get neutralized by big corners who are physical at the line. However, Michael Thomas will draw an opponent’s best corner. Despite his frame, Olave works the middle of the field well and will be equally effective from the outside and the slot. Olave is a fluid athlete with sudden explosiveness. He can beat defenders with precise routes or by blowing by them. He should be an immediate number two receiver for the team that drafts him and has the upside of a featured target. - Bob Rose, Saints News Network, Saints 2022 Mock Draft 4.0

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Alabama speedster was heavily viewed as the best reciever in his draft class prior to tearing his ACL against Georgia. Despite the injury, Williams has not fallen far on many draft boards and is still viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone at the reciever spot.

The combinations of size, speed, and athleticism are hard to beat with the Alabama product. Of course, it goes without saying that Williams started his collegiate career with Ohio State before transferring for the 2021 season. The reward far outweighs the risk here with Williams. Besides, he should be good to go for the season. - John Hendrix, Saints News Network, Saints Three-Round Mock Draft

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

A member of the 1st Team All-MVFC, OT Trevor Penning is a lock to be selected in the first round. His ability in the run game is already at an outstanding level that should translate well to the NFL. As a pass blockers Penning comes with concerns but with his size and length he could develop into one of the better left tackles in the league in a short amount of time.

Trevor Penning is a stud in run-blocking, which would pair well opposite of Ryan Ramcyzk. He has some opportunities in the passing game, which could obviously be fixed by Doug Marrone. However, his physicality and speed will help him dominate in the blocking department. Being able to get out in space will be an asset. - John Hendrix, Saints News Network, Saints Mock Draft: Round One Picks

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi St.

Cross is unlikely to be available without the Saints trading up in the first-round but to grab the offensive tackle; it would be well worth it. The Miss. St. Bulldog is viewed as the second or third best tackle available in this year's draft and draws comparisons to former Saints LT Terron Armstead because of his great athleticism and foot speed.

Cross excels in pass protection thanks to patience, balance and excellent reactive quickness. He is a positional blocker in the run game, failing to displace defenders. Cross projects as a starting left tackle early on in his career. As he gets stronger and learns more techniques, he has the potential to become one of the best pass protectors in the NFL. - The NFL Draft Bible, Si.com, NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

While I do not believe that Quarterback is a must have in the first round of the draft this year but if Malik Willis slips to the Saints at Pick 16 it would be really hard to pass on the Liberty standout. Arguably the best quarterback in the draft has proven to be a playmaker with both his arm and his legs and provides the biggest upside of nearly any player in the 2022 Draft.

He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation. He offers strength, as well as speed, in his running ability. As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. He shows good arm strength all over the field. - The NFL Draft Bible, Si.com, NFL Draft Profile: Malik Willis

