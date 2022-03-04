Ohio State WR Chris Olave Would 'Love to be There, in New Orleans'

The New Orleans Saints have set their sights on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine as they examine draft prospects this week ahead of April's NFL draft. This offseason, a glaring need for the Black and Gold comes at the wide receiver position. New Orleans has begun their due diligence reviewing a deep receiving class and meeting with Ohio State's wide receiver Chris Olave.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

In 2021, the Buckeyes' 6-1 wideout hauled in 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. Olave is projected to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and spoke with the media on Wednesday.

He talked about his meeting with New Orleans and his relationship with former Buckeye and Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

"I've talked to Mike Thomas a couple of times. He gave me a-lot of advice. He is a great role model to me, one of the best receivers in the game." Olave continued by saying, "just to be able to communicate with him and send texts back and forth and see from his prospective what to expect and just to be able to use him as a guy to lean on, that's huge."

Olave said he met with the team on Monday, and it was a "great meeting." He mentioned that he "would love to be there, in New Orleans," and noted the Saints-Ohio State pipeline. The standout receiver's lone collegiate game in New Orleans was against Clemson when he racked up 132 yards and two scores.

New Orleans and Mickey Loomis have a long history of drafting players from Ohio State. If available, Chris Olave would become the New Orleans second-ever 18th overall selection joining another Ohio State Buckeye, the late Will Smith.

