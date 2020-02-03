Saints Fans still have faith after watching Super Bowl 54

The New Orleans Saints fans must be sick today. A better choice of words should be “Dazed and Confused” after watching how the 49ers crumbled to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. What "could have" and "should have" been is behind the Saints. Yet, the Who Dat Nation still believes this team is ready for a championship run in 2020.

CAN’T ACCEPT THE SEEING ANOTHER MAJOR COLLAPSE

Niners head coach Mike Shanahan was a part of another Super Bowl collapse. His previous was as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. He got away from what his team well, rushing the football and became enamored with passing.

Unfortunately, I have witnessed many smart offensive coordinators who usually succumb to the same play-calling tendency in big games. Pass, Pass, Pass, and abandon a successful running game. Sounds familiar.

BACK TO THE SAINTS AND SAINTS FANS

Fans understood the fact New Orleans had to defeat the 49ers in December to stay on top of the NFC. The team was in a prime position at home to gain a bye week and host the NFL playoffs throughout. However, the Saints let an opportunity slip through their fingers. Let’s fast forward to the Wild Card round. Another chance blown because of poor play and execution at critical times in the game against the Minnesota Vikings. But to witness how the 49ers performed against the Chiefs has Saints fans disenchanted and numb. But, hopeful the Saints can rebound.

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints fans cheer from the stands during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

SHOULD’VE, WOULD’VE, COULD’VE’s

There is not a valid “talent based” reason the New Orleans Saints should have been playing an NFC Wild Card game and not at home enjoying a bye week.

The team would’ve been the #1 seed in the NFC and awaiting the lowest seeded team to visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A week to mend worn-down bodies and a more favorable match-up would’ve been what the Saints needed.

But the Saints could’ve just taken care of business and defeat the 7.5 point underdog Vikings. Next, they could’ve easily visited Green Bay and won. Did you see the egg the Packers laid in San Francisco? You had to believe that in a rubber-match versus the 49ers, the Saints could’ve stolen the Niners hearts and earned a second trip to a Miami hosted Super Bowl. Today it’s just a pipe dream leaving Who Dats “Dazed and Confused” for the third straight year.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints player Taysom Hill (7) against past Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

ALL CHIPS ARE IN FOR 2020

New Orleans has 10/1 Super Bowl 55 odds set by Vegas oddsmakers. The Super Bowl 54 Champions Chiefs sit at 7/1 odds. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are both wagering at 8/1.

The Saints have nothing, yet all to lose this season.

There are seven burning questions for New Orleans:

Will long-time quarterback and franchise leader, Drew Brees, retire this offseason? Will OT Ryan Ramczyk’s contract negotiations take priority over Kamara? Can they offer an acceptable contract to RB Alvin Kamara? Does he hold out? Does he get traded? Do they make an offer to S Vonn Bell or let him walk? What offer will they make to the restricted free agent QB Taysom Hill? Do you re-sign CB Eli Apple or restructure CB Janoris Jenkins? Will AP Offensive Player of the Year WR Michael Thomas finally get help in the receiving corps?

Nothing against the Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs, but I am certain the New Orleans Saints would’ve given them a better fight than the San Francisco 49ers. New Orleans cannot allow another chance at a Super Bowl to go uncontested in 2020-2021 season. Boundaries are being drawn, Drew will walk, but worst of all, Who Dats will lose their passionate support of their beloved team. Well, maybe until the next season in New Orleans. You can never say Saints fans are “fair weather fans” in today’s NFL.

More for the Saints News Network