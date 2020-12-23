Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 16

The Saints are still looking to wrap up the NFC South and keep pace with the Packers in the latest Week 16 playoff picture.

The Saints are still sitting at the No. 2 seed in the playoff race, as they stamped their spot in the postseason weeks ago. However, they're still trying to wrap up the division and hope some type of tie scenario could come into play to take back the top spot from the Packers. Of course, they'll have to take care of their own matchup against the Minnesota first. Here's how the latest NFC playoff picture shapes out.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

Packers (11-3) Saints (10-4) Seahawks (10-4) Washington Football Team (6-8) Rams (9-5) Bucs (9-5) Cardinals (8-6)

In the Hunt

Bears (7-7)

Vikings (6-8)

Cowboys (5-9)

Giants (5-9)

Eagles (4-9-1)

Eliminated

Lions (5-9)

49ers (5-9)

Falcons (4-10)

Panthers (4-10)

Matchups to watch: The Bucs play the Lions in Detroit as part of three Saturday games, while the Cardinals host the 49ers in the afternoon slot. Ron Rivera and The Football Team hosts the Panthers in a late kick on Sunday, as Washington can win the NFC East with a win. Also in the late afternoon window, the Rams and Seahawks face off in Seattle. The big matchup of the weekend is in Green Bay, where the Titans and Packers square off on Sunday Night Football. If Tennessee can beat Aaron Rodgers and company, it could help the Saints in the long run. However, the Saints have to take care of their own business first.

How the Saints can clinch the NFC South

NO win TB loss NO tie + TB tie

It's the same story as the past two weeks, but none of the criteria has been met. Again, if the playoffs started today, the Saints would host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in the Superdome. Drew Brees and the rest of the team has talked about the importance of their game against the Vikings, and here's to hoping they deliver.