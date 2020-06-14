Saints & NFL stand against Social Injustice

The National Football League has taken an admirable step in being a part of the social change sweeping America. The league announced support for the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $250M over the next ten years. The goal is to combat systemic racism and social injustice faced by African-Americans and minorities. The league’s efforts will include supporting programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancements. This week, the NFL announced their recognition of Juneteenth (the oldest celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States) as a paid employee holiday.

Black Lives Matter activists march in honor of Kamal Flowers and victims of police brutality June 12, 2020 in Mount Vernon. The group marched to New Rochelle, where 24-year-old Kamal Flowers was shot and killed by New Rochelle police. Black Lives Matter Protest Tania Savayan

The NFL and Players Coalition (negotiates with owners on behalf of players) initially agreed to $100M. In the first two-years of the Players Coalition agreement, the NFL has donated $44M to fund social justice work including grants to 20 organizations and funding to 350 grassroots programs. The league intends on leveraging their network and media properties in raising awareness and making a difference.

“Besides financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity.” NFL

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a 90-second video expressing regret about the league’s response to player protesting police brutality.

“I protest with you and want to be a part of the much-needed change,” Goodell said in a video last Friday. “He was emphatic in saying, We are listening, I am listening, and I will reach out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family.”

Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson made a statement on George Floyd’s death, protests, peace, unity, and finding solutions. She offered an insightful response to the tragedy by selecting three athletes in her organizations, Pelicans Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, and Saints LB Demario Davis, to be members of her organization, Social Justice Leadership Coalition. The purpose of the organization is to advocate for social change in black and brown minority communities in the United States.

The New Orleans Saints announced their stance with social justice marches with the “BE in that Number” campaign. Their position is to stand with those marching in the name of social justice.