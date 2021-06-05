Saints 2021 Outlook: 25 Questions to Have

Whether you follow the Saints or not, here's a list of questions you should have concerning New Orleans when you assess them over the next few months.

We've officially been in double-digit territory for the amount of days left until the NFL kicks off its 2021 season, and it cannot come soon enough. A lot is sure to happen around the league over the next three months, as we look forward to returning to normal across the stage for Week 1. There's undoubtedly a lot of questions and concerns facing many teams, especially the Saints starting a new life without Drew Brees,

Here's 25 questions, some easier to answer than others, we have going into the next few months when it comes to New Orleans. We'll look more in-depth at a lot of these in future pieces, but it's a list of questions everyone should have when assessing the Saints and their future success. These are in no particular order.

Will Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill win the starting quarterback job? What veteran(s) does the team add ahead of camp? What players, if any, will get a contract extension before Week 1? Who emerges as the second receiving threat at wide receiver? Will Marshon Lattimore face any league discipline for his off-the-field arrest? How will new position coaches like Kris Richard stack up to their predecessor? What veteran player could possibly be on the roster bubble? What rookie (undrafted or drafted) will make the most impact? What reserve/future or virtual unknown player on the roster has the best chance of making the final squad? How will players like Zack Baun and Cesar Ruiz progress in their second season? How will Adam Trautman fare as the 'go-to' guy at tight end? What new addition from free agency will make the most impact? Which player has the best chance to breakout this season? What will be the biggest position battle of training camp? Who will be this year's 'camp champ' darling? Which player emerges as the best pass-rushing threat to replace Trey Hendrickson? Will Juwan Johnson's move to tight end be a hit or miss? Who will win out in the punter battle? How will the possibility of an expanded 16-man practice squad help the final Saints roster take shape? What will the first preseason game be like with fans back in the Superdome? Will the Saints conduct joint practice sessions with any of their preseason opponents? What players step up to help be the leaders of the team with Drew Brees out of the picture? How much access will fans have to see the Saints in training camp sessions? Will the offense or defense be more dominate for New Orleans? Who ends up being the new voice of the Saints?

