Is Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith a Breakout Star or on the Roster Bubble in 2021?

Many have pegged New Orleans WR Tre'Quan Smith to have a big statistical year in 2021. After four inconsistent seasons, could Smith be on the roster bubble if outperformed in training camp?

The New Orleans Saints selected Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith with a third-round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith averaged 56 receptions for 916 yards and 7 touchdowns in three years for UCF, catching 59 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 scores in his final season.

The expectation was that Smith would provide a consistent, complementary threat to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas on an under-manned New Orleans receiving corps.

After four up-and-down seasons, the 25-year-old Smith is heading into a contract year and is at a crossroads to his career.

TRE'QUAN SMITH - 2018

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (not pictured) set the all time NFL passing yardage mark on this play. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Playing in 15 of 16 games as a rookie, Smith started 7 contests and played in 54% of the offensive snaps.

After catching 1 of 4 targets over the first four games, he flashed his big-play capabilities on the national stage in a Monday Night victory over the Washington Redskins.

Smith caught 3 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 43-19 romp over Washington. His first career score, a 62-yard strike from QB Drew Brees in the second quarter, made Brees the NFL's all-time leader in passing yardage.

Five weeks later, Smith shined again in a nationally televised game. This time in a Sunday Night rout over defending Super Bowl champ Philadelphia. He led all receivers with 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown, making several acrobatic catches. It would be the best statistical performance of his career.

Smith hauled in 28 of 44 targets as a rookie for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns. Not bad numbers, but excluding performances against Philadelphia and Washington, he had 15 catches for 159 yards and 2 scores in his 13 other games.

SMITH - 2019

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) gets away from 49ers defenders. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After a standout preseason, Smith was off to a terrific start to his sophomore campaign. He caught all five of his targets over the first two games, totaling 75 yards and a score.

After hauling in three passes in the first half of a Week 2 loss to the Rams, Smith sustained a severe ankle injury.

The injury forced him to miss five of the next six games and would hamper him the rest of the season. In 11 games, Smith had just 18 receptions for 235 yards, but scored five touchdowns. His season high came in the regular season finale at Carolina, when he caught 5 passes for 56 yards.

Smith caught just two passes for 25 yards during two playoff games in the 2018 postseason. He failed to record a single reception during the Saints lone playoff game, a home loss to Minnesota, in the 2019 postseason.

SMITH - 2020

Smith would appear in a career-high 64% of the Saints offensive snaps in 2020. He played in 14 games with 10 starts, but missed the final two regular season games and first-round playoff win with a hamstring injury.

Smith returned during the Divisional Round loss to Tampa Bay, leading all receivers with 85 yards on 3 receptions and scoring twice.

One of those touchdowns was a brilliantly executed 56-yard scoring pass from backup QB Jameis Winston on a flea flicker, again showcasing Smith's ability to take the top off a defense. It was the second most productive performance of his third NFL season.

Smith's 2020 season high came in a Week 2 loss to the Raiders, where he caught five passes for 86 yards. He also had a solid outing during a Week 4 victory at Detroit, hauling in all four of his targets for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Smith had 34 receptions for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2020. It was the most productive year of his career, but also a disappointment for a New Orleans team whose passing attack struggled at times last season.

Record-breaking wideout Michael Thomas suffered a serious ankle injury during the season opener. It was an injury that sidelined him for nine games and severely reduced his effectiveness when he was in the lineup.

Without Thomas, along with a serious rib injury to Drew Brees, the Saints passing game ranked just 19th in the league. It was their lowest production since 2005, the year before Brees and head coach Sean Payton arriving to the franchise.

Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in receiving with 83 catches for 756 yards. Veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders led the wideouts, catching 61 passes for 726 yards. Smith was fifth on the team in receptions and fourth in receiving yardage.

Now entering his fourth season, more consistent production is needed from Smith. He’s a strong receiver with good size at 6’2” and 210-Lbs. Smith is an outstanding blocker, a valuable asset in the running game.

Smith has a long stride to pull away from defensive backs on deep patterns and is a proven scoring threat. Of his 80 career receptions, 64 have resulted in a touchdown or first down.

The problem with Smith, as it was coming out of college, was that he has never been able to consistently get open underneath. He's not a ‘‘quick twitch’’ athlete who can get immediate separation.

Smith still needs to improve his route precision and doesn't operate well in traffic. The Saints have often had to specifically scheme to get Smith open in their timing-based offense, causing him to disappear for long stretches.

With Brees retiring this offseason, the quarterback position will be filled by Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. Both players have strong arms, which will open up more deep opportunities for the team's receivers and fit better into Smith's best attributes.

The New Orleans passing attack will revolve around Thomas and Kamara, but the other receiving spots will be hotly contested this training camp for the Saints.

Third-year playmaker Deonte Harris, an All-Pro kick returner, and second-year wideout Marquez Callaway are both expected to have bigger offensive roles this season.

Smith will also have to hold off challenges from former undrafted receivers Juwan Johnson, Jalen McCleskey, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, along with rookie seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker.

Tre'Quan Smith will count just $2.38 million against the team's salary cap this season, but would also free up nearly $2.2 million of cap space if released or traded in training camp.

Parting ways with Tre'Quan Smith seems unlikely. He has a reasonable cap number, good blocking ability, experience in the team's system, and has flashed playmaking ability throughout his career.

The Saints are looking for reliable targets for their new quarterback and Smith has never provided a consistent threat for this offense. If the other young receivers can outperform him in camp practices and preseason games, he could be deemed expendable.

Smith has been working with Jameis Winston this offseason to build rapport with the Saints probable new starter. Now at a crossroads to his career, New Orleans will need him to shine for a productive offense in 2021.

