WR Marquez Callaway, is he the final piece to Saints Receiver Puzzle?

The New Orleans Saints are building a talent-rich roster this offseason in order to make run for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Former University of Tennessee's WR Marquez Callaway is one of the UDFA rookies eager to gain a roster spot and enhance the Saints’ receiving corps. Asst. GM Jeff Ireland and his scouts noticed he was still available before the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. GM Mickey Loomis quickly signed Callaway to an NFL contract. Callaway is primed for battle this summer in Saints Training Camp for an opportunity to become an NFL wide receiver.

Callaway excelled on both offense and defense at Robins High School in Georgia and was a top national recruit. He comes from a family with deep roots in the military. His parents, grandmother, and uncle were veterans and his brother is serving in Korea. Tennessee was not Callaway’s first offer in the recruiting process. Georgia and Ole Miss were options, but he found a home in Tennessee.

Like his former Tennessee teammate Alvin Kamara, the Saints may be an ideal fit for Marquez. Callaway echoed the sentiment during a video press conference:

“My agent and I had a discussion about all the teams and the Saints were the best fit.” Callaway expressed disappointment in not being drafted, “I was waiting and listening (during the 2020 Draft) but you know things happen and you know, just because I got to take this route (as a UDFA) doesn’t mean that this the end of the road. I just have to go out and work a little extra and harder to make the team.”

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Georgia State cornerback Tyler Gore (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Georgia St vs Tennessee Football

Callaway has excellent kick return skills, superb leaping, and excellent speed for his size. Also, he can be a vertical threat for Drew Brees. He can adjust and track the deep ball well, has a long smooth stride, and good acceleration which is impressive. While he has limited experience running full route tree, his breaks look sluggish.

“Callaway has excellent leaping and timing skills with the ball in flight. He displays superior athletic skills as he goes over the top of a defender to make the catch in play. Marquez has a wide wingspan and can make plays outside of his body zone. He runs with the ball very well after the catch and he is elusive in the open field. The wide receiver has exceptionally excellent field vision and can see open spots.” Saints News Network's NFL Draft Expert, Mike Detillier on Callaway

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Knoxville, TN (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway

Coach Sean Payton loves players that can play multiple positions. Callaway is a good punt and kickoff return man and he has good pull away Speed. He will need some refinement with route-running skills and the ability to come out of his cuts and breaks quicker, but those skills will improve with time.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.55

Vertical jump = 38”

Broad jump = 126”

Strengths

Adequate size/speed as an outside receiver

Agility and foot quickness to stem and slide past press

Vertical glider who can eat into cushions

Hands are sudden and soft

Makes challenging mid-air adjustments to catch

Dangerous punt returner with three career touchdowns

Weaknesses

Too many feasts-or-famine box scores

Needs to play faster and do less coasting

Route-running does not manipulate the coverage

Not enough speed variance to separate on intermediate routes

*Strengths and Weaknesses from NFL.com

The Saints has an impressive track record with undrafted free agents while under HC Sean Payton. New Orleans Saints Hall of Famers Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas were both undrafted players. They made significant contributions as Saints players in one of the most successful eras in New Orleans Saints history. Marquez Callaway and the other 12 undrafted rookies for the Saints have an excellent chance of earning a roster spot . With an armory of elite players for New Orleans, could Marquez Callaway be the last piece of the puzzle in the Saints wide receiving corps? We will see this August in Saints Training Camp.