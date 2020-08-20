SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame Day
Search

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 4, Cam Jordan

John Hendrix

Day two of New Orleans Saints training camp observations are in the books, and day three is upon us. Thus far, the news and reports have been promising. It's truly refreshing to see football moving forward, as we can only hope things keep progressing in the right direction. We continue focusing and profiling our Top 25 Saints of 2020, and today's spotlight is about the true heart and soul of the defense.

Here's where the journey has taken us up until this point. 

The Countdown

Saints All-Pro DE Cam Jordan celebrates one of his four sacks on Falcons Matt Ryan.
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shows emotion after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 - Cam Jordan

It's hard to find a Saints player more charismatic that Cam Jordan. Jordan made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and was an Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro. He was also selected to the PFWA All-NFC and All-NFC teams, as well as getting honors on The Sporting News All-Pro team. Jordan's 15.5 sack performance was tied as the fourth-highest single-season sack performance by a Saints player.

Jordan finished with 53 tackles (37 solo), racking up 99 total yards lost with sacks. He added three pass defenses and a fumble recovery. He finished at 10th out of 103 edge defenders on Pro Football Focus, grading out at 86.9 overall on 950 snaps. For perspective, Jordan hasn't finished lower than 82 overall since 2015. His best performance of the season was the Thanksgiving game against the Falcons when he had a four-sack game, which included sealing the victory on the final play.

Jordan's Outlook in 2020

Cam Jordan's 87 career sacks ranks him second on the team, trailing the great Rickey Jackson by 28 total. While it won't happen this season, Jordan looks to follow up last season's stellar performance with an even better campaign in 2020. Since Week 8 of 2014, Jordan has the third-most sacks in the NFL (64.5) behind Aaron Donald (70) and Chandler Jones (74). He's also ranked the same since 2017, having 40.5 sacks in the three-year span.

Jordan's ability to get after the quarterback is imperative to the team's defensive success, and he's also a player who can play inside when the Saints need him. There's little to no reason to suggest that Jordan won't be able to put together another strong season and be an instrumental piece of New Orleans making a big postseason run.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Release Rookie CB Tino Ellis

New Orleans waives a rookie defensive back.

Bob Rose

Why the short-term absences of Andrus Peat and Josh Hill could benefit the Saints

New Orleans has the opportunity to further develop their depth with the injuries to Andrus Peat and Josh Hill.

Bob Rose

Saints News: Sean Payton recommends an NFL Playoff Bubble

In a recent NFL Competition Committee call, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recommended using a "bubble" for the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

BtBoylan

Saints News: Saints sign Ethan Wolf at Tight End

The New Orleans Saints are signing second-year TE Ethan Wolf following an injury to tight end Josh Hill.

BtBoylan

Hopefully, Josh Hill's injury [tweak] will not become a concern for the Saints

Saints tight end Josh Hill is an important piece to the New Orleans offense. Will his injury be an issue for the Saints at training camp?

Kyle T. Mosley

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 5, Demario Davis

Demario Davis has been one of the best free agent additions the Saints have ever landed, and this could be his best season yet.

John Hendrix

Saints Injury Report: Andrus Peat has a broken thumb

New Orleans Saints LG Andrus Peat and TE Josh Hill miss practice on Monday due to injuries.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Fantasy Football: Taysom Hill at QB/Flex

Saints News Network's Fantasy Football projection of Taysom Hill as a QB/Flex in Fantasy Football from 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Countdown to 2020 Kickoff: Deuce, Reggie, and Malcolm

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: less than 27 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Sean Payton: Training Camp Notes - Monday, August 17th

New Orleans Saints head coach spoke about the team's first day in full pads.

Kyle T. Mosley