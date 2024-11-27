Why Taysom Hill Is A Must-Add For Fantasy Football Owners
Lindsay Rhodes explains why Taysom Hill will be an option the remainder of the season.
Sports Illustrated's fantasy football guru Lindsay Rhodes believes Saints all-purpose player Taysom Hill is a "Must-Add Player" for the rest of the season. It is clear to anyone who has watched this Saints team over the years.
Rhodes said, "What's happening with Taysom Hill right now is he's a guy that can do a bunch of things, and they need him to do all of those things. Because they have so few assets that are actually healthy. So Taysom is going to be on the field. Taysom is going to be a big part of this offense. He's not a guy they can afford to put on the sidelines for the next few weeks anyway."
Fantasy owners may not get the massive 40+ points per game, but he'll be a worthwhile play until the season closes for New Orleans. If you have him, PLAY HIM!
An old stat was given by one of the outlets years ago, but whenever No. 7 touches the football more than 10 times per game, New Orleans wins! The cynical Saints fantasy owners are probably asking themselves, "Why didn't a certain head coach get the memo?" Well, he did during the first two games of 2024. Hill's injuries kept him off the field.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said it best — Taysom Hill is "the poster child for resiliency." The Saints' offense cannot be effective without Alvin Kamara, but it becomes explosive with Taysom Hill.
In Week 11, Hill accumulated 138 rushing yards, scored three touchdowns, and made eight receptions for 50 receiving yards.
RECOMMENDATION: PLAY TAYSOM HILL AT THE FLEX! ESPN Fantasy projects him to score 13 fantasy points against the Rams in Week 13.
Next up, the Los Angeles Rams. If you noticed Saquan Barkley's 255 rushing yards on the 25 carries, with Kamara and Hill in the Saints backfield, it should be a long day for the Rams defense. Give Hill the fantasy nod on Sunday.