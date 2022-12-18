The Falcons and Saints meet up for a noon kickoff inside the Superdome for an important NFC South matchup.

The Saints host the Falcons for a fairly important NFC South matchup. There's only four games left on the schedule, and New Orleans is trying to keep their season alive, although it's extremely difficult to see them getting into the postseason even if they do make a run. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied 53-53. Atlanta has one postseason victory over New Orleans from the 1991 season.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, FOX Sports Go

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 113 (ATL), 81 (NO) | XM: 381 (ATL), 226 (NO)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Current Lines: Saints -4.5 (O/U at 43.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/11/22 - Saints 27, Falcons 26

1/9/22 - Saints 30, Falcons 20

11/7/21 - Falcons 27, Saints 25

12/6/20 - Saints 21, Falcons 16

11/22/20 - Saints 24, Falcons 9

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in yellow.

Saints Storylines

STAYING ALIVE: New Orleans can effectively keep their season going with a victory, but if they do end up losing to Atlanta, a Carolina or Tampa win will officially eliminate them from the playoffs. There's not much optimism to be had for the Saints going into these final four games, but there's plenty of things to tune into and we'll simply see how everything plays out.

RETURNING CHARACTERS: Pete Werner and Erik McCoy look to be two of the biggest players to return to the lineup for the Saints. McCoy was designated to return from injured reserve this week along with Chase Hansen. It may seem like too little, too late for New Orleans, but the return of McCoy in particular could help spark the run game with Alvin Kamara, something that has been anemic the past several games.

RIDDER UP: Andy Dalton remains as the starting quarterback for the Saints, and on the other side of the ball, rookie Desmond Ridder gets the start for the Falcons. It'll be interesting to see how he performs. He was an interesting one to watch at the Senior Bowl, and the key will be to get him some protection. New Orleans could be pretty aggressive on Sunday, and it could lead to a frustrating day for the rookie. Of course, New Orleans against rookie quarterbacks isn't always a slam dunk.

As always, check back around kickoff for our weekly game thread.