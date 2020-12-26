Social Media Reacts to Alvin Kamara's Six Touchdowns

The Twitterverse exploded after Saints RB Alvin Kamara found the end-zone six times on Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

The New Orleans Saints' 52-point performance over the Vikings served as an afterthought on Christmas Day. Instead, Alvin Kamara stole the headlines, tying a 91-year old record by scoring six rushing touchdowns in a single game.

The four-time Pro-Bowl selection credited his offensive line for his record performance “Damn. It's crazy. The O-Line did a great job. I didn't have to do too much.” Kamara finished the game with a career-high 155 rushing yards and cracked 20 total touchdowns on the season.

AK was not the only person who thought his performance was “crazy” fantasy football owners playing in their championship game this weekend had similar thoughts and actively shared them throughout the evening.

It was not just fantasy football owners and players who reacted to Kamara's unbelievable performance. Former teammates and other NFL players chimed in on his six touchdown outing, including his former running mate and best friend Mark Ingram II.

Along with the victory, Kamara and the Saints gave the Who Dat Nation a Christmas gift wrapped in a six-touchdown bow, a fourth consecutive NFC South Championship, and like normal, the Saints were not shy to celebrate. This video of Sean Payton hitting The Griddy in the locker room postgame tells us all about the team's 7th division crown's excitement in 15 years.

