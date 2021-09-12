Week 1: Saints Inactives List Against Packers

Five Saints players are inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, and Marshon Lattimore is not one of them.

The first inactive report of the 2021 NFL season is out for the Saints, as we're not far off from them taking on the Packers in America's Game of the Week on FOX. Here's a look at the Week 1 inactive report for New Orleans.

QB Ian Book

LB Chase Hansen

FB Adam Prentice

DB Jordan Miller

DE Payton Turner

The Saints had placed Tre'Quan Smith and Ken Crawley on injured reserve with hamstring injuries, so they are out for the first several games. They elevated kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath from the practice squad while adding defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive back Jordan Miller to the active roster.

Marshon Lattimore was downgraded to questionable on Saturday, and was testing his right knee out in early warmups before the game. He went through several drills, and was getting worked out by Kris Richard. He left the field with Dennis Allen and one of the Saints trainers after the workout period. He returned during team warmups.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT in America's Game of the Week on FOX. While you wait, be sure to check out our pregame report.

