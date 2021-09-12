Week 1 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

Here's a look at how to keep up with all the Week 1 action between the Packers and Saints, and some useful information regarding the season opener.

It's go time, folks. Sunday sees the rest of the 30 NFL teams going at it in an early bid to establish dominance in Week 1. The Saints will take on the Packers as America's Game of the Week on FOX, which will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

According to the NFL communications department, Super Bowl winners have a combined 44-10-1 record in the Kickoff Weekend games of their title seasons. Last season, the division winners went a perfect 8-0 in Week 1, which included the Saints. However, is this really important when it comes to Sean Payton's squad?

Since 2006, the Saints are 7-8 in their season opener. They've won their past two, but dropped five straight before that. New Orleans is 6-3 in season openers when they've made the playoffs, with losses in 2011, 2017, and 2018. In their first three games of the season from the past four years, the Saints have an even 6-6. Going a bit further, they went 14-6 in that stretch in their first five games.

Here's all the information you need ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: Packers lead 17-9, Saints have won 2 out of the past 3 matchups.

Where to Watch: FOX (3:25 p.m. CT), Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Tom Rinaldi/Erin Andrews (field reporters)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 138 (GB), 83 (NO) | XM: 380 (GB), 225 (NO) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 822 (NO

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Current Lines: Saints +4 (O/U at 49.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/27/20 - Packers 37, Saints 30

10/22/17 - Saints 26, Packers 17

10/26/14 - Saints 44, Packers 23

9/30/12 - Packers 28, Saints 27

9/8/11 - Packers 42, Saints 34

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but Packers-Saints are projected in red.

Week 1 FOX Broadcast Map (Packers-Saints projected in Red) 506 Sports

Things to Watch

First and foremost, it's at quarterback with Jameis Winston. He doesn't have to come in and throw the football 30-35 times for the Saints to win, and leaning on a strong offensive line with a one-two punch from Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones Jr. could make things go a long way. Winning on first and second down can allow New Orleans to manage the clock and limit how many possession Aaron Rodgers and the Packers get on offense, as well as setting up more manageable third down attempts.

Marshon Lattimore's status for the game changed to questionable on Saturday, and that's an area that will need to be monitored as the day progresses. He's dealing with a knee injury, and the team is already down Ken Crawley (hamstring). We're already going to see rookie Paulson Adebo in the lineup, and if Lattimore isn't able to go, veteran Desmond Trufant might be the next person up, but don't rule out P.J. Williams or C.J. Gardner-Johnson going in there.

The pass rush is always key when facing a talent like Rodgers, and the Saints have a good bit of talented specialists to get after the quarterback this season. In last year's meeting, New Orleans only got Rodgers down once (Demario Davis). Dennis Allen's defensive tendencies favor blitzing, and this will be an area to pay close attention to.

