Week 15: Saints Inactives

The Week 15 inactive report has dropped for the Saints, as they're just about set to do battle with the Chiefs. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans.

DB Ken Crawley

OL Nick Easton (concussion)

OL Derrick Kelly

RB Ty Montgomery

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf)

New Orleans previously ruled out Easton and Brown on their final injury report, and placed Michael Thomas (ankle) and Deonte Harris (neck) on injured reserve on Saturday. Will Clapp, Tommylee Lewis, and Juwan Johnson were all signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, while Lil'Jordan Humphrey was elevated for the game. Jameis Winston was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning.

