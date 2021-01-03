Week 17: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for the Week 17 Saints season finale against the Panthers.

It's the regular season finale for the Saints, who are still in play for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason. For starters, they have to take care of business against the Panthers, but also need the Packers to lose to the Bears and the Seahawks to beat the 49ers. It would give New Orleans a much-needed bye week, as there's only one to hand out for the playoffs. Here's who won't be playing on Sunday.

WR Jake Kumerow

S Marcus Williams (ankle)

OL Will Clapp

OL Derrick Kelly

TE Josh Hill (hand/finger)

DL Malcolm Roach

Both Williams and Hill did not practice all week, and were the only players to carry an injury designation going into the game. The Saints are obviously without a lot of players entering this game, as they made a ton of moves on Saturday. In addition to placing Alvin Kamara on the COVID-19/Reserve list, they also sent D.J. Swearinger, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and Michael Burton to it due to the tracing protocols. Running backs coach Joel Thomas did not make the trip either.

For replacements, they elevated Tommylee Lewis, Tony Jones Jr., Garrett Griffin, Andrew Dowell, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Standard elevations from the practice squad included Grant Haley and Chase Hansen. Nick Easton (concussion), Malcom Brown (calf/shoulder), and Trey Hendrickson (neck/stinger) all return for the Saints.

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our Week 17 Pregame Report, as well as tune in to our Pregame Show on Saints News Network.