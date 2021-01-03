Saints vs. Panthers: Pregame Report

We're in Week 17 across the NFL, and the Saints close it out by taking on the Panthers in Charlotte with the top playoff seed in the NFC still at stake.

The Saints (11-4) close out their regular season with an important NFC South matchup against the Panthers (5-10), as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is still up for grabs. New Orleans, who was struck with some COVID-19 issues this week, will be without several of their key players going into to the game. Here's how Week 17 action shapes up.

Where to Watch: FOX - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Panthers projected in Green

Where to Stream: Saints App (free), FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 132 (NO), 135 (CAR) | XM: 384 (NO), 229 (CAR)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, Gold pants

Referee: John Hussey

Current Lines: Over/Under (46.5), Saints -6

Last 5 Matchups

10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24

12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10

11/24/19 - Saints 34, Panthers 31

12/30/18 - Panthers 33, Saints 14

12/17/18 - Saints 12, Panthers 9

All-Time Series: Saints lead 27-25, which includes one postseason win. New Orleans has won 6 of their past 7 games against Carolina.

Last time the Saints and Panthers squared off, a then 3-2 New Orleans team was facing their first NFC South game of the season and looking to fix their woes in the secondary that led to them starting 1-2. It wasn't a perfect product, but improved. Drew Brees and company jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but Carolina answered quickly with a deep hookup from Teddy Bridgewater to D.J. Moore, who scored again near the end of the half to put the Panthers up 17-14. The Saints would retake the lead right before halftime, as Brees hooked up with Deonte Harris for the score.

The Saints would add a field goal in the third quarter, which would be answered by the Panthers near the end from a Curtis Samuel rushing touchdown. Tied at 24-24, New Orleans would get a Wil Lutz field goal at the midpoint of the final quarter, and do enough defensively, including a game-sealing sack, to preserve a 27-24 win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Things to watch: The biggest storyline in this game is the lack of running back options for New Orleans. Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19, and due to the contract tracing, the Saints will be without Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and Michael Burton. Also, running backs coach Joel Thomas did not make the trip and won't coach on Sunday. Ty Montgomery and Tony Jones Jr. will be the options available against the Panthers.

The Saints can still get the NFC's top spot in the playoffs, but some things need to happen. For starters, New Orleans has to win, and so does Seattle. Nothing changes unless the Bears beat the Packers, so we're putting our faith in Mitch Trubisky, as Chicago is looking to get into the postseason. They all play at the same time this afternoon, so we'll be scoreboard watching as the game goes on.

Catch up on some of our Saints-Panthers coverage from the week...