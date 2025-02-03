Saints Linked To $160 Million Quarterback As Derek Carr Replacement
The New Orleans Saints could make a decision to cut quarterback Derek Carr in order to save a load of money this offseason. New Orleans is among the worst-off teams in the league in terms of salary cap.
If the Saints opt to move on from Carr, they'll need to replace him, even if that move is just elevating Spencer Rattler up the depth chart.
Christopher Hennessy of Clutch Points recently listed the Saints as the second-best landing spot for Minnesota Vikings free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. The Saints trailed only the Las Vegas Raiders on Hennessy's list.
"The Saints are in salary cap hell and have not filled their head coach opening yet. Derek Carr is still under contract but could be moved out after a disappointing season," Hennessy wrote. "He has two years left on his deal with a lot more money on his deal than Darnold will make. If someone calls to try and get Carr in a trade.
"The Saints would save $70 million over the next two years if they cut Derek Carr after June 1. While that is a plausible move, that may not be followed by paying a quarterback a lot of money. Darnold would have to take a one-year deal to go to the Saints but would be the unquestioned starter. Kellen Moore is rumored to get the head coaching job so if he were impressed with Darnold, this would not be a stunning move."
If there's any team in the league that's willing to give Darnold anything close to the four-year, $160 million deal that Spotrac projects him to land, the Saints will have close to no chance of landing him.
New Orleans is struggling with cap space, so it might not make much sense to sign Darnold to a huge deal, even if it's just for one year.
