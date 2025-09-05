2 Cardinals Players Who Could Ruin Kellen Moore's Saints Debut
The New Orleans Saints have been through a lot of changes over the course of the last few months. With Derek Carr entering retirement during the offseason, the Saints were left scrambling for a new quarterback. After weeks of a heated quarterback competition, first-year head coach Kellen Moore opted to select Spencer Rattler as the team's starting signal caller.
The Saints and Rattler are set to match up with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Moore's debut as a head coach could be a huge win for the Saints, but there's also a chance a few players on the Cardinals wreck those plans.
Which Cardinals stars could destroy Moore's ideal Saints debut?
EDGE Josh Sweat
With a young quarterback under center, the Saints need to do their best to keep him upright. Rattler is a questionable option at quarterback when he's protected in the pocket. If he's facing heavy pressure all game, the Saints will almost certainly collapse as an offense.
Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat could be the difference-maker on defense. He's put together a few solid seasons in a row with the Philadelphia Eagles before bolting for the Cardinals.
Sweat is a real threat to reach double-digit sacks this season after recording just under 10 sacks the last few years. He's going to look to get off to a fast start to his season by destroying the Saints' game plan and sacking Rattler a few times.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
The most talked about player leading up to the Cardinals' season has been star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison came into the league with huge expectations, so it felt like a letdown when he didn't finish at the top of the league during his rookie campaign. To be fair, he was a very productive rookie.
But he's looking to take a massive step forward in his second year in Arizona. The Cardinals' offense is going to run through the talented wide receiver. If he can get going, the Saints won't have much of a chance to stop the Cardinals' offense. It's likely going to be up to young cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to stop the star wide receiver.
