2 Saints Stars Emerging As Realistic Trade Candidates
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with some rather low expectations for the year. With Derek Carr opting to retire, the Saints were left with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in the quarterback room. Rattler has been the starter, and he's been solid for the Saints to this point. But the Saints are 1-6 on the season and they're comfortably one of the worst teams in the sport.
There's not much hope for them to turn the season around at this point. With that in mind, the Saints could become aggressive sellers at the trade deadline. It would make a lot of sense.
Selling ahead of the trade deadline would help the Saints lean into their rebuild in a big way. Depending on who they move, they could net some top draft picks while clearing cap space. But who could the Saints look to trade?
Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave emerging as trade chips for Saints
NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported contending teams were eyeing trades for Saints wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. Olave has another year on his contract after the Saints picked up his fifth-year option. Shaheed's contract expires at the end of the year, and he's set to enter free agency.
Trading Olave might not make the most sense for the Saints. Olave has gone on the record and confirmed that he's been working toward a contract extension with the team for months. With the Saints interested in this new deal, it wouldn't make sense to trade him. The only circumstances where this could make sense is if the negotiations fizzle out or the Saints get a huge offer from a contender. With those options unlikely, it seems like Olave with remain in New Orleans.
As for Shaheed, he makes plenty of sense as a trade chip. It's unlikely the Saints will want to bring him back on a new contract after this year, so trading him would be their only way to net some value from him, even if it's only a fourth or fifth round pick.
At the end of the day, selling at the trade deadline makes the most sense for the Saints.
