Saints-Bills Trade Speculation Heating Up Despite Chris Olave Update
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to be big time sellers at the trade deadline this season.
Chris Olave has been mentioned as their top trade candidate. He has a year and a half left on his contract and sits as the most valuable player on the Saints this year. Trading him would ignite a bigger rebuild for New Orleans.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently suggested the Saints could trade Olave to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the trade deadline this season.
Saints unlikely to trade Chris Olave despite surging rumors
"The Buffalo Bills entered their Week 7 bye on a surprising two-game losing skid. After averaging 33.2 points per game over the opening month, the losing streak has seen the offense screech to a halt, posting just 17 points per contest," Sullivan wrote. "A key cause of the offense going silent has been the continued lack of a true threat at the wide receiver position. Shakir topped the position group in Week 5 with just 45 yards receiving, while Palmer led the group in Week 6 with 60 yards, with the majority coming on a single 45-yard reception.
"Coleman is the only wideout on the roster to top 100 yards in a single game. However, that came in Week 1, and he's recorded 45 or fewer yards in every game since. Olave would go in and immediately become the No. 1 target for Josh Allen in the passing game, and give him a weapon he hasn't seen the likes of since Stefon Diggs. With Buffalo firmly within a Super Bowl window, they should prioritize adding a boost to the offense. "
For the Bills, this idea makes plenty of sense. The Bills need as much help at wide receiver as they can get. If they can add Olave to their offense in exchange for a second-round pick, the team would be better right now and going forward.
But Olave recently noted that he's working on an extension with the Saints. With Olave working on this extension, the trade speculation makes no sense, as it's clear the Saints view him as a long-term piece of their future.
The Saints are unlikely to trade Olave this year unless a team is willing to overpay by a lot to steal him away.
