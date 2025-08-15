4 Top Rookies Turning Heads for the Saints in Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints might not have the most talent in the world, but they have quite an exciting rookie class. There are mutiple rookies already battling for starting positions on the roster.
Newly signed head coach Kellen Moore has already shown a willingness to give the young players a chance to compete for a starting job. There are mulitple ongoing position battles to watch in Saints training camp.
Even if they're not going to start, there are a lot of Saints rookies making waves in training camp. Which ones are turning heads as the season draws closer?
FS Jonas Sanker
Free safety Jonas Sanker wasn't a name that many expected to hear a lot this season, but following Tyrann Mathieu's sudden retirement, Sanker has become an important rotational piece for the Saints.
The young safety recorded a tackle, and a pass defensed in the Saints' first preseason game against the Chargers. He's likely going to get a bit more playing time in Week 2 and Week 3 of the preseason.
Julian Blackmon is the starting free safety for the Saints, but with Sanker looking so solid in training camp, this seems to be a position battle that could heat up in the coming weeks.
OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
There was never really a question about whether Kelvin Banks Jr. would start for the Saints. The first round pick was dominant in college and has already shown elite burst and footwork during his rookie training camp.
Banks has been solid in camp and during the Saints first preseason game, so much so that former first round pick Trevor Penning had to kick inside to stay in the starting lineup.
This isn't the last you'll hear Banks' name. He's set to be one of the more impactful rookies in all of football this year.
LB Danny Stutsman
Denny Stutsman has a real chance to take Pete Werner's job in the middle of the Saints defense. Stutsman is an instinctual who plays with a downhill presence to him. He's always around the ball and looks to be one of the more secure tacklers in the rookie class.
During Week 1 of the preseason, Stutsman registered three tackles, two of them being solo tackles, while ending the play near the football seemingly each time it was snapped.
As he gets more playing time, he's only going to get more comfortable in the Saints defense. Expect him to get meaningful playing time in the regular season.
QB Tyler Shough
There couldn't be a list about Saints rookies without mentioning the potential starting quarterback, Tyler Shough.
Shough was solid in preseason Week 1, throwing for 165 yards on 15 of 22 passing with a touchdown and an interception. He showed solid instincts and decision making abilities for most of the game.
While Spencer Rattler still seems to have a chance to take the starting role, it looks like Shough is going to be the guy in New Orleans. If he can continue to improve, it wouldn't be shocking to see him finish in the top seven of offensive rookie of the year voting this season.
More MLB: Saints-Packers Mock Trade Sends $4.3 Million WR To New Orleans