Saints-Packers Mock Trade Sends $4.3 Million WR To New Orleans
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Green Bay Packers could be forced to trade wide receiver Romeo Doubs if he requests a trade ahead of the regular season. At this point in time, it's looking like this is a real possibility.
"With first-rounder Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams joining a Green Bay Packers receiving corps that has seven competent pass-catchers vying for a limited number of roster spots, something clearly has to give," Kay wrote. "The most glaring trade candidate from this group is Romeo Doubs, the fourth-year receiver who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
"The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Green Bay offense since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Doubs broke out as a potential star following a 59-catch, 674-yard, eight-touchdown sophomore campaign, and he followed that up in 2024 with a solid 46-catch, 601-yard, four-touchdown stat line that would have been more impressive had he not missed four games."
Doubs, who sits on an expiring contract, could want to go somewhere where he's going to be used more than he will in Green Bay. The 25-year-old wide receiver is talented, but Green Bay's wide receiver room is too deep for him to see consistent targets.
Saints need to acquire Romeo Doubs from the Packers
A trade to the New Orleans Saints would make perfect sense for both sides.
The Saints desperately need to add another wide receiver to their roster if they want to give their young quarterbacks a chance to succeed. The offense is going to be handed over to either Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener in the coming weeks. Right now, they wouldn't have much to work with on offense beyond veteran running back Alvin Kamara and injury-prone Chris Olave.
Adding Doubs would give whichever quarterback wins the position battle a true WR2 heading into the season. Doubs is a solid redzone threat with the ability to play opposite of Olave.
For Doubs, this would make more sense than battling for targets in Green Bay's offense. While Jordan Love and the Packers offense are significantly better than what the Saints have, it's likely that Doubs would see more targets and yards in New Orleans, thus driving his value up when he lands in free agency.
The Packers could leave the deal with one or two mid round draft picks in exchange for the expiring offensive weapon.
