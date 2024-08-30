A Closer Look At The Saints Newest Offensive Lineman
As of Friday morning, the New Orleans Saints have added only two players that were released by other teams to either their active roster or practice squad. The Saints also made a trade to acquire DT John Ridgeway III from Washington.
Both of this week's signings were to the New Orleans practice squad, at least initially. One will also be a familiar face to college football fans in the Gulf Coast region. He also plays at a position in desperate need of an infusion of talent for the Saints.
Austin Deculus, OT
Deculus played collegiately at LSU for five seasons between 2017 and 2021. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he opened the 2018 campaign as the starter at left tackle. A short time into that season, he was switched to right tackle.
A fixture on the LSU front line, Deculus was the team's starter at right tackle for the final four years of his college career. That included being a vital piece of the 2019 National Championship team with a historically prolific offense led by QB Joe Burrow.
The Houston Texans selected Deculus with a sixth-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft. He'd appear in five games as a rookie, but all as an extra blocker on special teams. Houston released Deculus at the end of 2023 training camp but re-signed him to their practice squad.
Deculus would be elevated from Houston's practice squad for seven games early in the 2023 season. He'd start one of those contests at right tackle. Midway through last season, the Texans waived him again.
The New York Jets would pick up Deculus off waivers, where he remained on their practice squad for the rest of the year. He was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Jets at the end of the season, but was among New York's roster cuts on Tuesday.
At LSU, Deculus provided strong pass protection for the high-powered Tigers attack. He showed good technique, but a lack of mobility. The latter has caused him to have issues as a move blocker for the running game or against speed rushers as a pass protector.
At 6'5" and 321-Lbs., Deculus has prototype length for the right tackle spot. He has the added experience of playing both tackle spots in the rugged SEC. His good technique is an additional bonus in an offense run by Klint Kubiak, Rick Dennison, and John Benton. All three coaches have traditionally preferred good technical skills from their linemen at their previous stops.
Austin Deculus is joined by offensive linemen Kyle Hergel, Josiah Ezirim, and Shane Lemieux on the New Orleans practice squad. The Saints kept linemen Taliese Fuaga, Lucas Patrick, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Trevor Penning, Olisaemeka Udoh, Landon Young, and Nick Saldiveri on their initial 53-man active roster.
The New Orleans offensive line struggled throughout most of training camp, though showed some improvement towards the end. While not a household name, Austin Deculus may have a chance to earn significant playing time if those struggles carry into the regular season.