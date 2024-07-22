A Ranking Of The Best Wide Receivers In The NFC South
NFC South offenses have fallen on hard times in recent seasons. It wasn't long ago that this division featured elite quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady along with Pro Bowlers like Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston.
Those quarterbacks were further bolstered by top-tier wideouts Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and D.J. Moore. Only Evans and Godwin remain out of those six, but the division does have some rapidly ascending talent at the position.
As we head towards the 2024-25 season, the Saints News Network analyzes the top receivers in the NFC South.
5. Rashid Shaheed, Saints
Undrafted out of Weber State in 2022, Shaheed instantly showed explosiveness to make the roster. Once finally getting an opportunity midway through his rookie year, he'd become one of the biggest surprises of the NFL. With his first two offensive touches as a rookie, Shaheed scored long touchdowns. Despite extensive action in only seven games his first season, Shaheed caught 28 passes for 488 yards.
Shaheed, 25, was even better in his second year. His five touchdown receptions tied for the team lead, while 719 receiving yards (on 46 catches) ranked second on the squad. Additionally, Shaheed earned 1st Team All-Pro honors by averaging 13.6 yards with a touchdown as a punt returner and over 21 yards on kickoff returns.
Recipient of a recent contract extension, Shaheed is likely to continue climbing through the receiver rankings. His incredible speed strikes fear into defenses, but he's also an underrated route runner capable of being a threat on all three levels. Expect those skills to be better used by a new offensive coordinator in New Orleans this season.
4. Drake London, Falcons
The eighth overall choice in the 2022 NFL Draft out of USC, London was the first wideout selected in a draft loaded with receiving talent. He's been a consistently steady, albeit unspectacular, piece of the Atlanta attack over both his seasons.
London led the Falcons in receiving as a rookie, pulling in 72 passes for 866 yards. He'd repeat the feat last season with 69 receptions for 905 yards. However, he's reached the end zone just six times in his career and has been vastly outperformed by three receivers taken after him in his draft class.
Just 23, Drake London has a huge ceiling. He has trouble getting consistent separation against NFL defenses but is tremendous in contested catch situations and is a physical wideout at 6'4" and 213-Lbs. London should also benefit from a more wide-open offense and more accurate passer in Kirk Cousins for the Falcons this year.
3. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
An underrated contributor for the Buccaneers over the last several seasons, Godwin is often overshadowed by his fellow Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans. However, he's second only to Evans in franchise history in catches, receiving yards, and scoring receptions.
Godwin has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for three straight years and four of the last five seasons. He's averaged nearly 93 catches per year in those seasons and has caught 33 touchdowns over his last six campaigns.
A model of consistency, Godwin is a route technician with the athleticism to still make big plays. Godwin, still just 28, would be a top receiver for several teams. As it is, he's one of the best number two wideouts in the NFL with Tampa Bay.
2. Chris Olave, Saints
Selected three slots after Drake London in the 2022 NFL Draft, Olave came to the Saints with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State. An instant starter and major part of the New Orleans offense, Olave has outperformed London in both their seasons.
As a rookie, Olave led the Saints with 72 receptions and 1,042 yards. His numbers in 2023 were even better with 87 catches and 1,123 yards, combining for nine scores over his two years. Just 24, Olave seems certain to have better things in front of him.
Olave is just 6-feet and 187-Lbs. and must show improvement over the middle. He also had some inconsistent moments through his first two years. However, he's a terrific route runner with excellent speed and elite body control for spectacular catches. Olave threatens defenses at all three levels and should be featured even more by new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
1. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Unless he's playing Marshon Lattimore and New Orleans, there is little argument who the top receiver is in this division. Evans often looks like a practice squad player when facing Lattimore and the Saints. Against the rest of the league, he's a Hall of Famer who will likely end up exactly there at the conclusion of his career.
Evans, who turns 31 in August, has been a consistently outstanding weapon since arriving to the Buccaneers as the seventh overall choice in the 2014 NFL Draft. He's surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 10 seasons while averaging over 76 catches per year and scoring 94 touchdowns. Showing no signs of slowing down, Evans had 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and an NFL-high 13 scores last season.
At 6'5" and 231-Lbs., Evans is one of the most physical receivers in the league. He has outstanding hands, is a solid route runner, and has the speed to run past corners who try to cheat on underneath throws.
Olave, London, and Shaheed lead a youth movement of exciting receivers in the NFC South. All three still have some work to do to be on the same level as Evans, let alone match his historic consistency.