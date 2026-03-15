Saints Reportedly Have Eyes on Combine Standout RB

The New Orleans Saints already have added one running back this offseason in Travis Etienne Jr. Could another be on the way as well?

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the Saints' brass was in attendance at Arkansas' pro day on Friday and had eyes on running back Mike Washington Jr.

"Only two major programs, Georgia Tech and Arkansas, held pro days on Friday," Pauline wrote. "But for teams like the Saints and Cowboys, they might have been the most important dates on the pre-draft calendar, with major roster implications on the line. With questions around Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans, the Saints’ scouting department was focused on a potential successor at Arkansas’s pro day on Friday. ... Running back Mike Washington Jr., who was a star at the combine, sat on most of his numbers from Indianapolis but did time 6.91 seconds in the three-cone and 4.32 seconds in the short shuttle after tipping the scales at 225 pounds.

The Saints already have added one running back

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Mike Washington Jr (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"He looked terrific in position drills, showing great acceleration and a burst. He also caught the ball extremely well. ... The Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants sent scouts specifically to watch Washington. The Saints are a team to watch, as people at the workout tell me they could draft Washington in the second round, then trade or cut Alvin Kamara."

Washington was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the NFL Scouting Combine. He posted a blistering 4.33 40-yard time, which led all running backs at the combine.

.@RazorbackFB RB Mike Washington Jr. got emotional after running an incredible 4.33u. 🥲



These guys work so hard for this moment. @StaceyDales



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aF5KlGmL9L — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Etienne just signed with the Saints in free agency and Kamara is still under contract for the 2026 season. There are some questions about his future with the franchise, but he is under contract and it would be positive if he were to stick around.

Beyond Etienne and Kamara, the Saints also have Devin Neal, who looked solid as a rookie in 2025. Washington was a standout at the combine and had the best season of his college career in 2025 with 1,070 rushing yards on 167 carries to go along with eight touchdowns in 12 games. He also added 28 catches for 226 yards with a receiving touchdown.