Aaron Glenn Reportedly Set To Accept Jets Head Coach Position
The New Orleans Saints may not even be able to hold a second interview with perhaps their top coaching candidate. Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is reportedly nearing a deal to accept a job with the New York Jets.
Glenn, 52, is one of the top candidates on the market this offseason. Once the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, it freed Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson up to interview in-person with interested teams.
Johnson quickly accepted an offer with the Chicago Bears earlier this week. Several second and in-person interviews were also lined up for Glenn.
New Orleans was one of those interviews. They were scheduled to meet in-person with Glenn on Wednesday. However, inclement winter weather in the area caused the Saints to postpone.
The New York Jets have also shown heavy interest in Glenn for their head coaching vacancy. New York had their in-person interview with the Lions defensive coordinator on Tuesday. While Glenn left their facilities without a deal on Tuesday evening, several reports since Tuesday night indicate that a deal looks imminent.
NFL reporter Josina Anderson:
''Breaking: I'm told that Lions DC Aaron Glenn has made it known he's planning to take the Jets head coach job, as early as yesterday, per multiple league sources. This is the expectation still, barring a major setback or flub.''
Zack Rosenblatt, writer for The Athletic that covers the Jets:
''It isn't done yet, but barring anything unexpected ... Aaron Glenn will be the next Jets coach.
Staff has been operating as if it will get done, according to sources. The team is still working through some things before it's finalized.''
Connor Hughes, SNYtv reporter who covers the Jets and Giants:
''The Jets have started calling coaching and general manager candidates to inform them they are going in another direction, per sources. Those sources are under the belief that Aaron Glenn and Lance Newmark will be named the team’s next HC, GM.
Things are not 100% finalized/done yet (we’ve seen last-second snags before) but certainly trending in positive direction for NYJ. His coaching source told me (unaffiliated with Jets brain trust): It would be a “surprise” if the two didn’t get the jobs.''
Aaron Glenn has significant ties with both the Jets and Saints. The Jets drafted Glenn, a cornerback, with the 12th overall selection in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He'd play the first eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Jets, intercepting 24 passes and returning three for touchdowns while earning two Pro Bowls.
Glenn played his final NFL season with the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Over his outstanding career, he recorded 41 interceptions and scored six defensive touchdowns, scoring another as a kickoff returner.
Before becoming defensive coordinator for Detroit, Glenn was a defensive assistant for New Orleans. He was the secondary coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2020. In the process, he was instrumental in the development of defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, Marcus Williams, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
It's clear that Aaron Glenn was one of the top choices for the Saints to fill their coaching vacancy. New Orleans finished 5-12 this season, firing coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start. The Jets also finished 5-12, firing Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start.
If Glenn does reach a deal with the Jets, New Orleans will obviously have to turn their attention to one of their other candidates. The Saints have officially interviewed seven coaches during this process, including special teams coordinator and interim coach Darren Rizzi.
Before winter weather postponement, the Saints also had in-person interviews scheduled with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy this week.
New Orleans also has reportedly heavy interest in Joe Brady, offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Brady, 35, was also an offensive assistant for the Saints from 2017 to 2018 and offensive coordinator for LSU in 2019. The Bills and Brady take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship this Sunday.