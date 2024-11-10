Alvin Kamara Sets History As The Saints New All-Time Rushing Leader
Alvin Kamara became the New Orleans Saints' all-time leading rusher during the game against the Atlanta Falcons. He set the record by rushing for 11 yards in the first quarter. As one of the franchise's legendary figures, Kamara, has already added to his list of superlatives.
He entered Week 11's Falcons game just nine yards away from eclipsing his friend and former teammate Mark Ingram II's Saints all-time rushing yardage record of 6,500 yards.
New Orleans drafted the Atlanta native out of the University of Tennessee as the 67th overall draft selection in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. As a rookie, Alvin Kamara was named the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press, Sporting News, and Pro Football Writers Association.
Kamara has five NFL Pro Bowl nods and earned two AP All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2020.
Alvin Kamara also owns the New Orleans Saints records as their all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (54), total touchdowns (78), and all-purpose yardage (10,706). In 2023, Kamara also became the first Saint to reach 10,000 career yards from scrimmage (10,048) and tied wide receivers Marques Colston and Joe Horn for the most seasons with at least 75 catches in franchise history.
He is the only New Orleans running back to be named to the Pro Bowl five times, and he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards.
During Week 10, against the Carolina Panthers, Kamara set a new NFL record with his 551st reception, becoming the running back with the most receptions in his first eight seasons.
ALVIN KAMARA'S NFL HONORS
- 2021: Pro Bowl; NFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 7); Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award (cooperation with local media);
- 2020: Pro Bowl; FedEx Ground Player of the Week (Week 16); NFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 16); Second-team Associated Press All-Pro (flex position); PFWA All-NFC; Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award (cooperation with local media);
- 2019: Pro Bowl; 2018: Pro Bowl; Second-team Pro Football Focus All-Pro (flex position);
- 2017: Pro Bowl; FedEx Ground Player of the Week (Week Nine); Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week (Weeks 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 17); NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month (November); Second-team Associated Press All-Pro (flex position); PFWA All-NFC and All-Rookie; NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Associated Press and Sports Illustrated); PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year (co-winner); NFL Rookie of the Year (The Sporting News and Pepsi).
Kamara was chosen as the New Orleans Saints' sole captain for the rest of the season.