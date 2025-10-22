Baker Mayfield Fires Shot At Saints Ahead Of Week 8 Rivalry Game
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the league this year. Through seven weeks, they sit at 1-6 on the year with their sole win coming against the New York Giants. Kellen Moore's time as the team's head coach has gotten off to quite a rocky start and it doesn't seem to be turning around any time soon.
The season has revolved around the quarterback position. After Derek Carr opted to retire in the offseason, the Saints were left with a difficult decision at quarterback. They opted to choose Spencer Rattler over rookie Tyler Shough and it's seemingly paid off. Rattler hasn't been a star, but he's been better than expected. Still, some of the media are calling for Rattler to be benched.
The Saints head into Week 8 with a matchup against Baker Mayfield and the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of this game, Mayfield didn't hide his feelings for the Saints.
Baker Mayfield fires shot at Saints ahead of division matchup
"It hasn't been exactly clean play when we play them. Not much else to say than the fact that I don't like them," Mayfield said when talking about the Saints ahead of Week 8's rivalry game between the two division foes.
These two sides have competed in a bitter rivalry for years. In five career games against the Saints, Mayfield is 4-1 with 1,271 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He's been solid, but not great against the Saints.
Mayfield's play has turned up to the next level over the last year or two. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year. On the season, he's thrown for 1,767 yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. This comes a year after he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.
The Saints are going to have their hands full this week. The Buccaneers will be without a few of their best stars against the Saints, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but New Orleans is still going to need to play excellent if it wants to upset their rivals.
The hatred between the two sides should be clear on the field this week.
