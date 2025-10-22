Saints-Chargers Mock Trade Sends Veteran Star To Los Angeles
The New Orleans Saints are bound to trade away a few of their stars this season.
They're one of the worst teams in football and their rebuild is just getting started. As a result, they could look to trade a few of their best players ahead of the trade deadline. Chris Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension with the Saints, so he's seemingly off limits, but there's still a few players on the roster who could be moved.
Ethen Hutton of Fantasy Sports OnSi recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a third-round pick. The Chargers have been closely linked to Kamara for the last few weeks.
Saints remain unlikely to trade RB Alvin Kamara
"The New Orleans Saints are widely expected to be one of the NFL’s biggest sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Kamara, along with receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, have been three of the most prominent names in the trade rumor mill over the past several weeks," Hutton wrote. "Entering Week 8, New Orleans boasts just a 1-6 record through its first seven games, struggling to find consistency in any phase of its offense. Kamara, who is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, has seen inconsistent volume in one of the league’s worst offensive units.
"With a trade to Los Angeles, Kamara could offer immediate support to a depleted backfield, while remaining a complementary back to Hampton pending his return to action. In fantasy, Kamara has struggled mightily, but would take a massive leap in both volume and production in Los Angeles behind a quality offensive line."
This idea makes perfect sense for the Chargers. With Najee Harris out for the season and Omarion Hampton on the sidelines, too, the Chargers need a veteran running back who can carry the load. Kamara would work as a bellcow back until Hampton returns.
But this idea makes no sense for the Saints.
Kamara has previously stated he wants to remain with New Orleans. He's even suggested he would retire if the Saints decided to trade him. If Kamara suddenly has a change of heart, this could change, but it's unrealistic to suggest he's traded given his feelings on a potential deal.
More NFL: 3 Best Saints Trade Candidates After Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Updates