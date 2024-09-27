Battered Saints Offense Must Rebound In Rivalry Showdown With Falcons
A battered New Orleans Saints (2-1) team travels to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) in a crucial Week 4 NFC South showdown on Sunday. It also renews a bitter rivalry between the two squads, on that is that is tied at 55 wins apiece in their all-time series.
After scoring 91 points over their first two games, the Saints came crashing down to earth offensively last week in a 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries played a part, but the Saints were held to only 219 yards of total offense while reaching the end zone only once.
New Orleans now faces an Atlanta defense that isn't as talented as the Eagles. However, it's one that kept them in all three games and quietly had a decent ranking in most categories last season.
The Saints need a bounce back performance. Here's how they match against the defense of their most hated rival.
Saints Offense
Even after being shut down last week, New Orleans still ranks second in points scored and ninth in total offense after three contests. Quarterback Derek Carr hasn't had to throw the ball much, averaging less than 22 passes over the first three weeks. But he's been extremely efficient, smart with the ball, and deadly down the field.
Carr has completed nearly 69% of his passes for 585 yards, averaging over 13 yards per completion, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of his throws are in places where only his receivers can make a play or hitting them in stride to get yards after the catch. He's also been more decisive this year with his reads, an area he struggled with in his first year with the team.
Carr benefits from having two explosive wideouts. As expected, third-year WR Chris Olave is the focal point of the passing game. An outstanding route runner with excellent body control, Olave has caught 12 of his 14 targets for 178 yards. Coming off a season-best six catches and 86 yards against the Eagles, we should see Olave continue to produce at a high level.
Game-breaking third-year WR Rashid Shaheed sends fear through defenses with his deep ball skills. Shaheed has seven receptions for an eye-popping 169 yards and two long scores. He's also an underrated route runner with fabulous open field running ability.
The open field skills of both Shaheed and Olave make them potential threats on jet sweeps or even lined up out of the backfield. Coordinator Klint Kubiak has teased us with that in the first two games. Expect Kubiak to find different ways to utilize the skills of both his top wideouts.
This is especially a need since no other wideout or tight end has emerged to provide any type of pass catching threat. A.T. Perry hasn't even been active for the first three games and missed the first two days of practice this week. Veteran addition Cedrick Wilson has done little, nor have rookies Mason Tipton and Bub Means. The three have combined for only four catches and 20 yards on six targets.
New Orleans tight ends have also been no help. Foster Moreau, who has five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, isn't a downfield threat but is an asset for the running game. Athletic TE Juwan Johnson has been virtually invisible the last two games, seeing zero targets after catching two passes for 26 yards and a score in the opener.
Alvin Kamara is the team's third best pass catcher. Kamara has 10 receptions for 132 yards but has been targeted just 11 times. Getting him more involved as a receiver would open up the offense, but he does continue to be the team's primary rusher.
Kamara is an outstanding fit for Kubiak's stretch/outside zone running scheme. He's averaging nearly five yards per carry while rushing for 285 yards and an NFL-high four scores. His elite vision, balance, and cut cutback ability are highlighted in a system set up to feature him.
Backup RB Jamaal Williams isn't nearly as dynamic. However, he's a proven producer in the league and is a viable short yardage option.
The ability of Williams to be productive in only a few opportunities will allow the offense to move Kamara around the formation more effectively. It will also help that the Saints are expected to get another key weapon back this week.
Versatile weapon and Falcons-killer Taysom Hill missed last Sunday with a chest/lung injury but returned to practice this week. His absence noticeably affected the game plan against the Eagles.
Hill is the second best runner on the team with a devastating blend of power and burst. He's also a legitimate threat as a receiver and can also burn defenses with his ability to throw. Perhaps most importantly, Hill can do all of that by lining up anywhere along the formation.
New Orleans comes into this game with a beat-up offensive line coming off its worst performance of the season. Center Erik McCoy (groin) was lost on the first series against Philadelphia and is out 6-8 weeks. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz injured a knee against the Eagles and looks like he'll also be sidelined on Sunday.
If Ruiz is out, practice squad elevation Shane Lemieux likely takes over at center (after a lousy preseason) while Landon Young or Nick Saldiveri steps in at guard. Tackles Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, and LG Lucas Patrick will also need far better outings than they had against the Eagles.
New Orleans must run the ball effectively and establish balance for an efficient attack. Not only must the line gain control of the line of scrimmage for Kamara and Hill, they need to provide Carr with the type of protection he had in the first two weeks of the year.
Falcons Defense
Atlanta's defense ranks 18th in total yardage and 14th in points allowed, but has done a solid job at keeping them in all three games. The Falcons rank a respectable 11th against the pass. They've been extremely vulnerable against the run, allowing an average of 153 yards per game over their three games.
Veteran defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and former Saint David Onyemata are still capable of creating disruption against the run and as pass rushers.
Jarrett has a team-high seven QB hits and 1.5 sacks, but Onyemata has just one pressure and one tackle for loss so far. Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, James Smith-Williams, and rookie Ruke Orhorhoro must be more consistent but have flashed quality play up front.
Outside linebackers Matthew Judon, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie are capable pass rushers. However, they've combined for only 1.5 sacks (all from Judon) and just six QB hits.
Only the Buccaneers have less than Atlanta's three sacks so far this season. They've also struggled to stop outside running plays if they can't get immediate penetration from their defensive front.
Atlanta inside linebackers Troy Andersen and former Saint Kaden Elliss are tied for the team lead in tackles. Both are physical downhill defenders but can struggle in space and sideline-to-sideline pursuit.
Opposing quarterbacks have completed an eye-popping 71.7% of their throws against the Falcons. A.J. Terrell is a solid cornerback, yet considered elite by much of the national media. Terrell has given up receptions on all 14 of his targets in man coverage this year and has often been targeted with success by New Orleans.
Opposite Terrell presents even better opportunities for opponents. Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips have been extremely vulnerable when used in man coverage. They are all more effective in off-ball coverage, but have only three passes broken up between them.
The Falcons have one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. Jessie Bates III is one of the top defensive playmakers in the league. He's joined on the back end by respected veteran Justin Simmons. Those two have combined for Atlanta's only two interceptions and are dangerous whether roaming the back end or up in the slot. Physical Richie Grant is an underrated third safety.
What to Watch
Expect Atlanta to attack the New Orleans interior and test their injury replacements. Jarrett, Onyemata, and Elliss will be a handful to block, but don't be surprised if the Falcons also use Judon, Carter, and Ebiketie on inside stunts.
Additionally, Fuaga and especially Penning will need to keep Judon, Carter, and Ebiketie from creating chaos from the edge. Often, they'll be asked to do so in one-on-one situations given the interior issues.
The Saints will likely use a back or motion tight end as extra pass protectors, but may do so this week on the inside. They'll also roll Derek Carr out of the pocket to the right.
Allowing Carr time to throw is imperative to take advantage of the matchup advantages that Olave and Shaheed will have in the secondary. If Carr is under duress, that increases the likelihood that Bates or Simmons can make game-changing plays off hurried throws.
Above all else, New Orleans must be able to run the football. Doing so not only establishes balance, but also sets up important play-action and keeps Atlanta's front seven off balance.
Kamara and Taysom Hill will be used to attack between the tackles and outside. Shaheed or Olave could also be used out of the backfield or on jet sweeps to take advantage of potential over pursuit.
The Saints especially must have success on pitch outs, stretch plays, and off-tackle runs to get Kamara in space. Fuaga will be the key to those plays because the Saints favor that side on those plays. Backside blocking will also be crucial to give the runners cutback lanes.
Don't be surprised if New Orleans comes out with a quick rhythm passing game early. This would not only keep the Falcons off balance, but also may prevent them from stacking the line of scrimmage like Philadelphia had success with last week. With injuries up front, this might be the most challenging game plan Klint Kubiak has been faced with during his short tenure with New Orleans.