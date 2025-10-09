Bears Headline List Of 4 Potential Trade Suitors For Saints' Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of valuable trade pieces who could be used at the trade deadline. The top player on their roster who's drawn a lot of attention is running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara still has a lot of talent, but his career in the NFL is slowly coming to an end. By the time the Saints are ready to compete for a playoff spot, Kamara is going to be out of his prime. It makes plenty of sense to trade him now.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently listed the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Chargers as potential fits for Kamara this year.
"Are the New Orleans Saints going to have a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline? I really don't think so," Bedinger wrote. "The rumors are still out there about Alvin Kamara possibly being dealt, so we can't just ignore them, but Spencer Rattler has played well this year (not just this past Sunday) and I'm not so sure the Saints would be doing themselves a favor by trading a dynamic offensive weapon.
Bears, Chargers, Cardinals, Vikings called fits for Alvin Kamara
"The one reason I might be buying the idea of getting something for Kamara is the emergence of young running back Kendre Miller. If the Saints believe he's ready, it could be the perfect timing to send Kamara to the highest bidder."
The Chargers have been one of the top rumored fits for a while. They lost running back Najee Harris earlier in the season to a lower leg injury and recently lost running back Omarion Hampton to the injured reserve, too.
The Cardinals are in a similar boat, fighting injuries with their top running backs. James Conner is out for the season and Trey Benson sits on the sidelines for the time being, too.
The Vikings and Bears could use some talent in the backfield to help their young quarterbacks, too. Both teams need to find weapons on offense in the worst way possible.
At this point, the Saints need to extract whatever value they can from Kamara. A deal with any of these four teams would make plenty of sense.
