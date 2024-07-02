Betting Odds For Where Ex-Saints All-Pro Wide Receiver Lands
Ex-Saints receiver Michael Thomas is one of several big names that are still available on the free agent market. We're just over two months away from the start of the regular season when the Chiefs and Ravens face off on Sep. 5, and we should start seeing some players getting signed before training camp kicks off.
SportsBetting.ag put out 'next team' odds on several key players recently, which included Thomas. Here's the favorites.
Michael Thomas' Next Team Odds
Best Bets (9-25%)
- Cowboys (3/1)
- Bills (5/1)
- Ravens (6/1)
- Broncos (8/1)
- Jaguars (10/1)
- Chiefs (10/1)
The Next Tier (3-7%)
- Falcons (14/1)
- Lions (14/1)
- Cardinals (18/1)
- Panthers (20/1)
- Jets (25/1)
- Browns (28/1)
- Bengals (33/1)
- Chargers (33/1)
- Dolphins (33/1)
Longshots (Less than 2%)
- 40/1 - Bears, Packers, Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Steelers, Titans
- 50/1 - Texans, Colts, Raiders, Patriots, Giants, Seahawks, Bucs
- 75/1 - Commanders
Depending on where Thomas is at from his unknown knee injury that he suffered in mid-November against the Vikings that he attributed to a bad ball from Derek Carr will likely dictate where he lands next. He might not get a call until closer to training camp, but might have to fully recover and wait things out until the playoffs get closer for a team in need of a possession receiver. Thomas hasn't played a full season in the league since 2019, appearing in 20 games for the last four years.