Biggest Evaluations The Saints Have Left To Make In The 2024 Season
The 2024-25 season started with tremendous promise for the New Orleans Saints as they beat their first two opponents by a combined score of 91-29. A seven-game losing streak followed, causing the Saints to fire coach Dennis Allen and setting the team up to miss the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
At 5-9, New Orleans may be officially eliminated from playoff contention before they even take the field at the 10-4 Green Bay Packers on Monday night. If either Tampa Bay or Atlanta wins on Sunday, the Saints will be officially eliminated.
The Saints will also face Green Bay without injured starters or major contributors like RB Alvin Kamara, QB Derek Carr, WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, and CB Paulson Adebo. They enter Week 16 with less than 1% chance of making the postseason.
Even with playoffs all but gone, there is still a vital evaluation process that takes place. Here are a few players or positions to watch closely not only against Green Bay, but for the remainder of this year.
KENDRE MILLER
With Kamara (groin) likely to sit out Monday night, the 22-year-old Miller will be the featured back for the Saints. There is no doubting the talent of the second-year back, but he's never been the focus of the attack.
Additionally, Miller has never stayed in the lineup long enough to show whether he can truly flourish. Because of injuries, he's played in only 12 of a possible 31 games since being drafted in the third round out of TCU. In those 14 contests, Miller has only played 20 or more offensive snaps five times.
Kamara will undoubtedly continue to be the focal point of the New Orleans offense in 2025. However, the Saints may find adding a complementary back a major need in the offseason. Miller has been unreliable, Taysom Hill has also shown a penchant for getting banged up, and Jamaal Williams has shown virtually nothing in his two years with New Orleans.
Kendre Miller could go a long way in reducing that need over the last three games. He's run with good power, impressive burst, decent vision, and underrated receiving ability. Now, he needs to show that he can stay on the field while handling an increased workload.
QUARTERBACK
Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will start in place of Carr against the Packers. Rattler replaced an injured Carr for three games earlier this season also. He completed 59.6% of his throws while averaging 190.3 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in those games, all losses.
Rattler was at his best this season after replacing an ineffective Jake Haener in last week's loss to Washington. His stats, 10 of 21 for 135 yards and a score, weren't overly impressive. However, he showed good poise and made some crucial throws while helping engineer a nice comeback.
Haener, who was just 4 of 10 for 49 yards and an interception against Washington, also replaced Rattler in two of his starts and moved the team. Neither quarterback has shown good pocket presence and has struggled to make plays, albeit in an offense with few skill position players available and an underachieving offensive line.
The Saints know what they have in Derek Carr, who will most likely be the starter going into next season. They do not have a long-term answer at the position. With a probable top-10 pick in next year's draft, some fans already want the team to draft a quarterback despite several other glaring needs.
Either Rattler or Haener could quiet those demands to a degree with a good performance down the stretch. The odds are against the young quarterbacks because of all the missing/injured talent. However, a good showing by one of them could at least make the Saints a bit more comfortable about the position heading into the offseason.
DEFENSIVE END
The Saints lack a difference-making pass rusher. It has crippled this defense for the last two seasons. Bryan Bresee has shown tremendous potential at defensive tackle, but there's been nobody to change the momentum of games on the edge.
Future Hall of Fame DE Cameron Jordan is still solid, but no longer elite. Carl Granderson and Chase Young have shown flashes of disruption, but neither have been the type of ''finishers'' to put fear in opposing offenses.
Recent first-round picks of Marcus Davenport and Payton Turner, along with second-rounder Isaiah Foskey, have done nothing to help the position. Young was a solid free-agent addition, but has performed below high expectations and is a free agent after the season.
Young is the key. He's played well lately. In fact, the whole line has since the firing of Allen and removal of defensive line coach Todd Grantham. However, Jordan is nearing the end of a spectacular career and it's clear that Turner and Foskey aren't part of the future in New Orleans.
Granderson is a terrific complement who would be even more productive with an elite defender up front. Young may not be elite, but if he continues an upward trend then the team may try to re-sign him before free agency.
New Orleans already badly needs a big-bodied defensive tackle to pair with Bresee. If Granderson and Young play at their recent level to finish the year, it doesn't change the need at the position. However, it may reduce it to the point that the Saints may not be forced to use another early round draft pick here if the board allows them to go another direction.
CORNERBACK
Coming into the year, New Orleans had the league's best cornerback unit with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, and second-round rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry. That changed abruptly with a season-ending injury to Adebo in Week 7 and the trading of an injured Lattimore in Week 9.
So is corner now a critical need for the Saints this offseason?
With Lattimore's salary gone, the team may make a strong push to re-sign Adebo before he hits free agency in March. Taylor has created chaos all over the field but can be erratic in coverage. McKinstry looks like he has a bright future. He doesn't have an interception, but has shown lock-down ability and ball skills.
If Taylor and McKinstry can play at a high level, it gives the Saints a good starting tandem for 2025. Depth could be a concern, especially if the team can't/won't re-sign Adebo. This is a spot to watch.
Ugo Amadi has performed well in slot coverage. Additionally, Shemar Jean-Charles and Rico Payton have flashed some nice moments during the preseason and in limited regular season action. If any or all three can continue development, the Saints may not have to prioritize finding another corner this offseason.