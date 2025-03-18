Blockbuster Saints Trade Idea Would Add Much Needed Depth, Talent
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a lot of holes to fill and a very terrible cap situation. New Orleans was just over $60 million over the cap limit coming into the offseason. After a very successful offseason, the Saints are now in a much better cap situation than before. But they really haven't filled all the holes on the roster that need it.
Notably, the Saints need to add a cornerback. The perfect option is right in front of them as Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson heads into the 2025 NFL Draft. If Johnson falls to the Saints at pick No. 9 in the first round, it would be a no-brainer for New Orleans to select him.
But if Johnson isn't there, who should the Saints pick? The answer to that question is more complex than a single prospect.
Instead of reaching on a player at pick No. 9, the Saints could trade down from this selection to later in the first round in an attempt to add more draft capital.
This would allow New Orleans to take a prospect like Emeka Egbuka later in the first round to fill a hole at wide receiver while adding multiple draft selections in the hypothetical trade down.
When there are as many holes to fill as the Saints have, trading back in the draft makes plenty of sense. New Orleans would be best off if it can acquire as many draft picks as possible in the upcoming draft.
