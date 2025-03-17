Travis Hunter Falls To Saints In Shocking Mock Draft Prediction
The New Orleans Saints are seemingly in it to win it going forward. They opted to hold onto Derek Carr and Cam Jordan despite the cap benefits they would have gotten by cutting the two veterans.
The upcoming NFL Draft is going to be as important as ever for New Orleans as it looks to build up the roster with talented draft prospects.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. Scataglia's mock draft looked a bit different than most others. He made a very shocking prediction for the Saints, predicting they would land Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter at pick No. 9.
"The New Orleans Saints do need some cornerback help with the departure of Paulson Adebo, so they swing for the fences here and take Travis Hunter at pick nine in this NFL Mock Draft," Scataglia wrote. "They recently signed Justin Reid to help out at safety."
If Hunter is available at pick No. 9, this is a no-brainer for the Saints. New Orleans could use him as either a wide receiver, cornerback, or even both. The Saints desperately need cornerback help after trading Marshon Lattimore in 2024 and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason. Hunter could step in as the team's CB1 right now.
But there's a huge issue here. There's almost a zero percent chance that Hunter falls this far in the draft. Most mock drafts have him going in the top five. There's almost no chance the New York Jets would pass up on him if he falls all the way to pick No. 7.
This would be a dream come true for the Saints. Unfortunately, it's a very big long shot to come to fruition.
