Bold Prediction: Saints May Reach New All-Time Low In 2025
The New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore to be their head coach earlier this offseason and it's looking like quite the solid hire.
Unfortunately for Moore and the Saints, they don't have the talent on the roster to make a playoff push this season, regardless of how fit Moore is for the job.
RB Hayek of ClutchPoints doesn't seem to have very high expectations for Moore and the Saints. Hayek recently made the bold prediction that the Saints would finish the season with the worst record in the NFL.
Saints predicted to finish with the worst record in NFL
"When examining the Saints’ schedule, they face some challenges ahead. Although the NFC West and AFC East don’t seem like formidable challenges on paper, the Saints look bad as a unit, which makes it tough to see them winning many games," Hayek wrote. "This Saints preview does not expect them to win much, if any, games at all. This team could surprise some people. However, the biggest Saints’ bold predictions have them having the worst record this season.
"Remember, there is a certain quarterback who could likely be coming to the NFL in 2026, and the Saints once had his grandfather. Their quarterback situation is really bad, and there does not seem to be enough talent to compensate for that. The 2025 NFL season might be a major challenge for the Saints. With a new head coach and an inexperienced quarterback, life might get tough in New Orleans. The Saints could have the worst record in football because this roster is in dire need of an overhaul, and the team needs to rebuild."
With Derek Carr retiring, the Saints were left with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler in the quarterback room. Rolling into the season with an unproven offense, led by Rattler, is a recipe for disaster.
At times last season, Rattler looked completely overwhelmed at the NFL level. He's grown and improved since then, but don't expect him to lead the Saints to a playoff run.
The Saints are in a horrible spot right now, but they're out of cap trouble, which is a small bonus in the grand scheme of things. New Orleans is likely three or four years away from making any sort of playoff hunt.
