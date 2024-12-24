Saints News Network

BREAKING: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) Status For Saints-Packers Game

The New Orleans wide receiver was listed on the game status report.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) smiles before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints will be short a wide receiver against the Packers on Monday Night Football. Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports that wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be OUT due to an illness. He was battling through flu symptoms earlier in the week.

Without MVS, expect New Orleans to fill the void with a committee of players like Tipton, Pettis, Austin, and Wilson. Tight ends Moreau and Johnson may factor into Kubiak's game plan versus Green Bay.

In six game appearances, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 14 receptions on 25 targets for 375 yards and four touchdowns. His greatest value has been 11-of-14 receptions created first downs for New Orleans this season. MVS's longest reception was for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Saints Inactives vs. Green Bay

  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness/back)
  • Nathan Shepherd (eye)
  • Khristian Boyd
