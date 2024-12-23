Saints News Network

Saints Inactive Report: Who Won't Play On Monday Night Football Against The Packers

Here's who is out for the Saints when they take on the Packers in Week 16.

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report ahead of Monday night's primetime meeting with the Packers, with two of them being on injured reserve currently. Here's a look at their inactive list for Week 16.

Week 16 Saints Inactive Report vs. Packers

Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara won't play on Monday night
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) shakes hands with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness/back)
  • Nathan Shepherd (eye)
  • Khristian Boyd

Derek Carr is considered day-to-day with his hand injury, but has yet to resume football activities on the field. Alvin Kamara is week-to-week with the groin injury, which turned out to be a little more severe than the Saints had originally thought. Kendre Miller will be the featured back in a committee approach for the offense.

Chris Olave (concussion) just had his practice window opened up and there's no rush to get him back onto the field. That's something that will depend heavily on how he feels with everything, as he just recently started doing conditioning for the first time in weeks.

Nathan Shepherd was a very late addition to the injury report with an eye injury, and was deemed questionable right before 5 p.m. CT. He won't play.

Bub Means (ankle) had a setback and will revert back to injured reserve. New Orleans did not use any standard practice squad elevations for the second week in a row. Tanoh Kpassagnon will make his season debut, while Mason Tipton returns to the lineup in place of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling was battling the flu this week, but also had the back injury as well. He did make the trip, however.

Spencer Rattler makes his fourth start of the year, with his last one coming in Week 8 against the Chargers. He came in during the second half of last Sunday's loss against the Commanders and made things interesting, as New Orleans came up just one play short of an upset.

