Saints Inactive Report: Who Won't Play On Monday Night Football Against The Packers
The Saints ruled out four players on their final injury report ahead of Monday night's primetime meeting with the Packers, with two of them being on injured reserve currently. Here's a look at their inactive list for Week 16.
Week 16 Saints Inactive Report vs. Packers
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness/back)
- Nathan Shepherd (eye)
- Khristian Boyd
Derek Carr is considered day-to-day with his hand injury, but has yet to resume football activities on the field. Alvin Kamara is week-to-week with the groin injury, which turned out to be a little more severe than the Saints had originally thought. Kendre Miller will be the featured back in a committee approach for the offense.
Chris Olave (concussion) just had his practice window opened up and there's no rush to get him back onto the field. That's something that will depend heavily on how he feels with everything, as he just recently started doing conditioning for the first time in weeks.
Nathan Shepherd was a very late addition to the injury report with an eye injury, and was deemed questionable right before 5 p.m. CT. He won't play.
Bub Means (ankle) had a setback and will revert back to injured reserve. New Orleans did not use any standard practice squad elevations for the second week in a row. Tanoh Kpassagnon will make his season debut, while Mason Tipton returns to the lineup in place of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling was battling the flu this week, but also had the back injury as well. He did make the trip, however.
Spencer Rattler makes his fourth start of the year, with his last one coming in Week 8 against the Chargers. He came in during the second half of last Sunday's loss against the Commanders and made things interesting, as New Orleans came up just one play short of an upset.
Saints-Packers Week 16 Game Preview
Saints-Packers Week 16 Coverage
- Saints Game Day: Join Our Live Stream and Watch the Packers Game With Team Reporters
- X-Factors To Watch In Saints-Packers Monday Night Clash
- Saints vs. Packers: Your Complete Game Day Guide to Monday Night Football
- Saints Vs. Packers: Must-Know Facts And Insight For Week 16 At Lambeau Field
- Saints vs. Packers: Odds, Prediction, And Money Line
- What The Saints Should Take Away and Need To Learn From Another Lost Season
- Could Saints' Recent Cold-Weather Success Help Against Packers At Frigid Lambeau Field?
- Saints vs. Packers Week 16 Game Preview: Spencer Rattler's Opportunity In Primetime
- Biggest Evaluations The Saints Have Left To Make In The 2024 Season