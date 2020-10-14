BREAKING: New Orleans Chosen as the Host City for Super Bowl LIX

In an NFL announcement on Wednesday, the league is awarding Super Bowl LIX (59) to the city of New Orleans. Originally, New Orleans had been the site for Super Bowl LVIII on February 4, 2024, but the league elected to move it in order to not compete with Mardi Gras celebrations in the city. No announcement has yet been made to which city will now host Super Bowl LVIII.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view outside at Mercedes-Benz Superdome prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Owners unanimously approved New Orleans as the host city for Super Bowl LIX, which is to be played on Sunday, February 9, 2025. New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times, tied with Miami for the most in the NFL, including 7 in the Superdome. The last time New Orleans hosted the event was Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, a 34-31 Baltimore Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers. No NFL team has ever played in the Super Bowl when they are the host city. The Saints have played in the Super Bowl once, a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami on February 7, 2010.