BREAKING: Saints Give An Update On Derek Carr, QB Situation
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen offered at least a bit more clarity on Derek Carr and the team's quarterback situation on Wednesday. During his post-practice press conference, Allen mentioned that Carr is considered 'day-to-day' with an oblique injury suffered on Monday night against Kansas City.
Allen also announced that rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will be the team's starter for at least Week 6. The Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an important NFC South face-off this Sunday.
Allen's designation of Carr as 'day-to-day' may not seem like much information. However, it could indicate that the quarterback may not miss a significant portion of the season as originally feared.
Carr, 33, went down with an oblique injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After an MRI on Tuesday, it was originally reported by multiple sources that the quarterback would miss 'several weeks'.
An 11-year veteran, Carr has missed only two regular season games because of injury and started all 17 contests for the Saints last year, his first with the team. Through five games this year, Carr has completed 70.3% of his passes for 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
By contrast, Rattler has yet to attempt a regular season pass and was the team's emergency quarterback for the first five weeks. The backup in those games, Jake Haener, is a second-year player who has only eight career passing attempts, seven of those against the Chiefs.
While Carr's day-to-day status might be somewhat encouraging, it seems a sure bet that he'll miss at least two games. After the Saints play Tampa Bay, they'll have a short turnaround when they play them Denver Broncos next Thursday night.
Following that matchup against the Broncos, New Orleans has a few extra days before next playing against the Chargers on October 27. Now 2-3 after a 2-0 start, the Saints face a near must-win situation against division rival Tampa Bay.