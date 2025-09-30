Broncos Urged To Swing Trade For $60 Million Saints Veteran
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with some pretty low expectations. They have one of the worst rosters in the league, which has resulted in one of the worst starts in football. The Saints are one of the only winless teams left in football.
Because of this slow start, they could be aggressive sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Saints have a lot of potential trade chips, including players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. But they could move players beyond these two stars.
Javier Ascoli of Predominantly Orange recently urged the Denver Broncos to swing a big trade with the Saints to acquire star offensive lineman Erik McCoy from New Orleans.
Broncos urged to trade for offensive lineman Erik McCoy
"Usually, teams with bad win-loss records are the ones that are open to making deals to accumulate draft capital for their future. Teams including the Saints, Titans, Jets, Browns, Giants, and Dolphins, among others, could be trade partners for Denver. Luke Wattenberg has been below average this season at best," Ascoli wrote. "Only in Week 4, Monday Night Football against the Bengals, did he rack up over three penalties and make multiple high snaps. He has been an inconsistent part of the offensive line, and the center's role is very important since he starts every offensive play.
"Denver has Alex Forsyth, but he hasn't seen much action lately. New Orleans is winless, and Sean Payton must take advantage of that by recruiting his former center, Erik McCoy, to join the Broncos. McCoy is a two-time Pro Bowler with 85 career games. Another option at center could be former Bronco Lloyd Cushenberry."
The Saints have McCoy under contract for the rest of this year and two years beyond it. Because of this controllability, the Saints don't need to move on from the veteran offensive lineman, especially considering how well he's played.
But if the Saints want to clear some money and add some draft capital, this idea could make some sense. New Orleans has struggled with cap space over the last few years, so a move like this would help build some cap flexibility. If the front office can snag some solid draft capital from Denver, this idea would make a lot of sense.
