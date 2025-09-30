Saints News Network

Broncos Urged To Swing Trade For $60 Million Saints Veteran

Could the Broncos and Saints come together on a big trade?

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with some pretty low expectations. They have one of the worst rosters in the league, which has resulted in one of the worst starts in football. The Saints are one of the only winless teams left in football.

Because of this slow start, they could be aggressive sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Saints have a lot of potential trade chips, including players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. But they could move players beyond these two stars.

Javier Ascoli of Predominantly Orange recently urged the Denver Broncos to swing a big trade with the Saints to acquire star offensive lineman Erik McCoy from New Orleans.

Broncos urged to trade for offensive lineman Erik McCoy

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) hikes the ball to quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Usually, teams with bad win-loss records are the ones that are open to making deals to accumulate draft capital for their future. Teams including the Saints, Titans, Jets, Browns, Giants, and Dolphins, among others, could be trade partners for Denver. Luke Wattenberg has been below average this season at best," Ascoli wrote. "Only in Week 4, Monday Night Football against the Bengals, did he rack up over three penalties and make multiple high snaps. He has been an inconsistent part of the offensive line, and the center's role is very important since he starts every offensive play.

"Denver has Alex Forsyth, but he hasn't seen much action lately. New Orleans is winless, and Sean Payton must take advantage of that by recruiting his former center, Erik McCoy, to join the Broncos. McCoy is a two-time Pro Bowler with 85 career games. Another option at center could be former Bronco Lloyd Cushenberry."

The Saints have McCoy under contract for the rest of this year and two years beyond it. Because of this controllability, the Saints don't need to move on from the veteran offensive lineman, especially considering how well he's played.

But if the Saints want to clear some money and add some draft capital, this idea could make some sense. New Orleans has struggled with cap space over the last few years, so a move like this would help build some cap flexibility. If the front office can snag some solid draft capital from Denver, this idea would make a lot of sense.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

