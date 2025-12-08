Demario Davis Explains Why Saints’ 3-10 Record Doesn’t Tell Whole Story

There is more excitement right now around the New Orleans Saints than you would think for a team with a 3-10 record.

At the end of the day, New Orleans won't be in the playoffs this season competing for a title. That in itself is disheartening, but the Saints have shown significant progress since Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback. That's why the vibes are higher right now than you'd think based on the record.

Shough is 2-3 as the team's starter, including wins over two division foes: the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At this point, the season is about development. If Shough is the guy, the record doesn't matter. New Orleans can enter the offseason with hope and build around the rookie, rather than completely scrapping the team and starting over. Before Shough took over, the Saints were 1-7. They have shown clear growth and were in two of the three losses. Shough's first start against the Los Angeles Rams wasn't great, but New Orleans had a chance to beat the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

That's not all, though. The offense gets most of the buzz, but the defense has really turned it on of late. Over the last four games, the Saints have allowed just 18 points per game on average. After the game on Sunday, Saints linebacker Demario Davis put the team's recent play into context.

"It really shows our culture," Davis said. "I think, nobody wants to be 3-10. Nobody wants to be there. But not all 3-10s look the same. What I mean by that, nobody wants to be in adversity. Nobody wants to be in a storm. Nobody wants to be in situations where things aren't going the way you want them to. But you can either lay down in those times, or you can show up.

"I think when you look at how we play the game defensively. Just go back and look at our entire season, especially these last three or four weeks when the odds have been stacked against us. When you turn the tape on, if there's no commentating, just go watch the film. What it shows is, you would not think you're looking at a 3-10 defense. That's a testament to our front, that's a testament to our second level guys, that's a testament to our backend guys, that's a testament to our coaches, that's a testament to the culture that is being built here and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Davis has had success with the Saints for a long time. He has seen success, and failure with the team. He has seen it all and this is the type of message the team needs. It certainly got a former teammate of his fired up on social media as well with Tyrann Mathieu saying the team should give Davis a lifetime contract.

"Saints should give him a lifetime contract! Listen to what he is saying!!! That’s my captain!"

It's been a long season, but there's a real buzz in the air right now about New Orleans. There are plenty of teams right now with similar, or even slightly better records, that likely wish they were in the position the Saints are in with a rookie that looks like a long-term answer at quarterback and a high-powered defense.

