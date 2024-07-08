How To Build The Best NFC South Team On Defense By Position
The NFC South has been pretty widely considered the worst division in the NFL for the last few years. While the AFC East and the bottom three teams in the AFC West and AFC South deserve consideration, it's tough to argue with the numbers.
Over the last two seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division with records of 8-9 in 2022 and 9-8 last year. The entire division has a combined record of just 56-80 over those two years, a winning percentage of .412. Only the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have had winning records, each at 9-8 last season.
Not much is projected to change in the NFC South for the 2024-25 season. With that said, there is still some strong talent on three of the teams in the division. If building the best defense in the South by position, here's how the squad might look.
DEFENSIVE LINE
New Orleans Saints
The statistics don't show this. New Orleans had just 34 sacks last season, fourth fewest in the NFL. Only 16 of those came from their edge rushers, with 8.5 from Carl Granderson and three in one game from Tanoh Kpassagnon. The Saints also finished just 22nd against the run, one year after finishing 24th in the category.
This choice is based on potential. Cameron Jordan is a future Hall of Famer looking to bounce back after being slowed by injuries last season. After a breakout year, Granderson looks to build on his momentum. Second-year DT Bryan Bresee looked like a potential perennial Pro Bowler at times as a rookie heads up an athletic interior group of Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. Additionally, the Saints brought in 2020 second overall draft choice Chase Young this offseason.
While the unit looks potentially disruptive, it's also one full of questions and concerns. What if Jordan was on a steep decline rather than just slowed by injuries? Was last year the peak of either Bresee or Granderson, rather than part of an upward arc? Can Young recover from offseason surgery and show why he was drafted second overall after being just average his first four years?
Even with all the questions, this is still a deeper and more talented unit than the lines in Tampa Bay, Atlanta, or Carolina. Whether the New Orleans line lives up to that potential is one of the major factors that will determine whether the Saints have a successful season in 2024.
LINEBACKER
New Orleans Saints
This was a close one. Tampa Bay has Lavonte David, two potentially solid pass rushers in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Darby, and a sneaky-good draft choice in OLB Chris Braswell. Atlanta has former Saint Kaden Elliss, heady ILB Troy Andersen, and athletic rushers Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebikete on the outside. The Panthers have two versatile inside LBs in Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell complemented by outside pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.
New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis remains one of the best all-around defenders in the NFL. Davis, Lavonte David, and San Francisco's Fred Werner are the top three linebackers in the league. New Orleans also has Pete Werner alongside Davis. Werner can struggle in space but is an excellent run defender with outstanding awareness. The Saints also brought in former Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. this offseason. Gay will upgrade the athleticism of the entire front seven and is an every down defender equally effective in coverage or against the run.
Davis and Werner combined for 214 tackles last year, including 16 for loss and 134 solo stops. The Saints need more big plays from Werner, but Gay also brings playmaking ability to the unit. As long as Davis, now 35, doesn't see a steep decline then this linebacker trio could be one of the league's best.
CORNERBACK
New Orleans Saints
This one wasn't close at all. In fact, the Saints have arguably the best foursome of corners in the entire NFL. Marshon Lattimore is an elite shutdown corner capable of nullifying an opponent’s best receiver one-on-one. After an outstanding third season, Paulson Adebo looks poised to move up among the league's top-tier cornerbacks.
Alontae Taylor had some inconsistencies in the slot in his second year, but had a terrific rookie season and should bounce back strongly. Added into the mix is rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-round pick from Alabama who had a first-round grade coming into the draft.
Even without a consistent pass rush, the Saints ranked 10th against the pass. They allowed less than 208 yards per game through the air and held opposing passers to just 59% completion percentage. Consider that was even without an injured Lattimore over the final seven games of the year.
SAFETY
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta has a true star in Jessie Bates III. New Orleans has instinctive playmaker Tyrann Mathieu. However, there are questions about depth for each team at this position. There are no such questions surrounding Tampa Bay at this spot.
With apologies to Bates and a few others, Antoine Winfield Jr. is arguably the best all-around safety in the NFL today. Winfield is coming off a career-best three interceptions and NFL-high six fumbles forced. In 2023, he also added six sacks and six tackles for loss among 122 total stops while also able to step up to cover the slot effectively.
After two years with the Jets, Jordan Whitehead rejoins Winfield in the Buccaneers secondary, giving the team added cohesion on the back end. Whitehead is an underrated player that would be the top playmaker in most defensive backfields. These two will be joined by promising rookie third-round pick Tykee Smith, a playmaking defender from an outstanding defense at Georgia who will likely be Tampa Bay's nickelback.
Later this week, we'll take a look at the best positions on offense in the NFC South.
