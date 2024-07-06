Top Saints Questions We Want To See Answered In Training Camp
Whether they're big or small, here's a list of 25 questions we want answers to throughout Saints training camp.
Every year ahead of Saints training camp, I compile a list of the biggest questions we want to see answered for New Orleans leading up to Week 1 of the season. Last year's main storylines centered around how the legal proceedings were going to play out for Alvin Kamara and Marcus Maye, Michael Thomas' return to camp action and Derek Carr's first year with the black and gold.
With operations shifting to California and undoubtedly looking very different this year for Dennis Allen's team, here's some of the many questions the Saints need to answer over the next several weeks.
25 Biggest Saints Training Camp Questions
- Will Alvin Kamara get a reworked contract before camp or be a holdout?
- What free agents will the Saints add before or during training camp?
- How will the Klint Kubiak offense continue to evolve for New Orleans?
- Aside Kubiak, which new offensive coach makes the biggest impact in their first year?
- How will the top position battles of training camp play out?
- Who will win the backup quarterback job out of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler?
- When will see Chase Young hit the field and what players land on the PUP list?
- Will Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey make the necessary impacts for the defensive end group?
- Which second-year drafted player takes the biggest leap for the Saints out of Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey, Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jake Haener, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry?
- When will get a definitive answer/update on Ryan Ramczyk's future?
- How will the offensive line come along during training camp?
- Outside of offensive line, what position group still needs the most attention and has the most to prove?
- Does Taliese Fuaga stick at left tackle and Trevor Penning at right tackle?
- How much will training camp in California benefit the Saints this year?
- Which free agent pickup(s) will make the largest impact for New Orleans?
- Which drafted rookie(s) will make the biggest impact throughout camp?
- Which undrafted rookie(s) will make the push for a final spot on the roster?
- What overlooked player(s) can challenge for a larger role or more playing time?
- How will the new kickoff rule impact the Saints return/cover unit and final roster?
- Will Charlie Smyth and Matt Hayball be able to push Blake Grupe and Lou Hedley in the kicking competition?
- Will we see any contract extensions like Paulson Adebo get done before Week 1?
- Which player(s) can have a breakout season?
- Which players are on the roster bubble?
- Who is under the most pressure to perform and deliver?
- Will Vegas and the national media continue to keep their unfavorable view on the Saints leading up to the season?
