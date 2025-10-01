Calvin Austin Injury Sparks Blockbuster Saints-Steelers Trade Speculation
The Pittsburgh Steelers are comfrotably sitting atop the AFC North after beginning the year 3-1. But their wide receiver room has been depleted all year and it recently recieved another crushing blow.
Calvin Austin suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and was seen in a sling. Austin is expected to miss several weeks for the Steelers, which could be crushing given their lack of depth at the position.
Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Steelers could pursue a trade for New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave after Austin's injury. Olave has been very good with the Saints this year.
Chris Olave is the Steelers' dream Calvin Austin replacement
"An already bare Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room suffered a massive blow when Calvin Austin III sustained a significant shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 — putting a short-term hiatus on what’s been a strong start to a Year 4 breakout," Vasquez wrote. "With Austin expected to miss time, here are four trade-target wide receivers the Steelers should pursue.
"The Saints' roster could go on bargain sale after New Orleans dropped to 0-4 on the season — and Olave, who's playing on his fifth-year option without a long-term extension, could be the first of many to be traded. If Pittsburgh is truly all in on a Super Bowl this season, acquiring Olave is the move to make."
The Steelers and Saints have been linked in rumors for Olave for months, but the Steelers have opted against aggressively adding a wide receiver and the Saints have opted against moving Olave.
Given Austin's injury, the Steelers could change course. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are also fighting crucial injuries, which opens the door for the Steelers to win the AFC North. This could turn their aggression up a bit, too.
The Saints have struggled as much as anybody could have guessed, which could turn them into very aggressive sellers. Moving Olave could make a lot of sense if the Saints can net a second-round pick. This idea could also hinge on whether the Saints believe they can re-sign him to a new contract.
If there's any team in the league that might be aggressive enough to chase after Olave, it's Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.
