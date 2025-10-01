Saints News Network

Saints Rookie Turning Heads, Emerging As Next Franchise Star

Kelvin Banks Jr. is already emerging as a star for the struggling Saints...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a massive hole at quarterback. The hole grew even larger after the team's starting quarterback, Derek Carr, suddenly retired.

This sent the Saints scrambling for a new quarterback to join Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler in their quarterback room. With no solid options available at pick No. 9 in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints passed on the position and selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. This pick was highly criticized, as the Saints ended up taking Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round.

Shough didn't look great in training camp and the preseason, which resulted in Rattler earning the starting job going into the year. But Banks has been solid for Kellen Moore's offense.

FanSided's Julian Fadullon recently praised the Saints' selection of Banks at the top of the first round. Fadullon graded the selection an "A+" for the Saints, despite the fact they didn't walk away from the draft with a franchise quarterback.

Kelvin Banks Jr. selection looking like a home run pick for Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Blame the Saints on taking Tyler Shough all that you want, but they knocked it out of the park with Kelvin Banks, Jr. in the first round," Fadullon wrote. "He emerged as a star as early as the preseason, not allowing a single QB pressure in 54 starts. And while he's ended up putting up a sack and 3 penalties through three weeks, Banks is starting at left tackle for a Saints offensive line that is emerging as a legitimate plus for the team, no matter what their other struggles are."

The backbone of any good offense is the offensive line. For the Saints, they looked to land a potential offensive tackle to take over at left tackle rather than reaching on a quarterback like Jaxson Dart.

Early in the year, the young offensive lineman has been better than advertised. He's kept most pass rushers quiet early in the year, despite playing against a few stars. The Saints' offensive line has been solid and it's likely going to be anchored by Banks for the next few years. He looks to be a franchise offensive tackle.

Zach Pressnell
