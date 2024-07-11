Cam Jordan Reveals The Next Goal He's Aiming For In His Saints Career
New Orleans, LA - Last season was a down year for New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. The 13-year veteran recorded his lowest sack total (2) since his rookie year in the league. Despite the down year, Jordan is already the franchise leader with sacks (117.5), and last season, he signed a 2-year extension to ensure he's on the roster through the 2025 season.
On his Off The Edge with Cam Jordan Podcast, Jordan admitted that his initial goal as a defender was to get to 50 sacks in his career. "In my mind, when I first got to the league, I was like, if I can get 50 sacks." Jordan continued, "I was like, 50 sacks is a hell of a career. There are guys in this league that never get more than 10. I gotta get more than 10."
The future Hall of Famer reached 50 sacks during the 2017 season, his seventh in the NFL. Jordan received All-Pro honors that same season, finishing with 13 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown. His production continued to grow for the next few seasons. In 2019, he had a career-high 15.5 sacks en route to another All-Pro selection.
Now at 117.5 sacks, Jordan has his eye on another number he hopes to hit this season. "Now I'm just on a year-by-year. I'm gunning for 130 this year. If I don't hit 130, it's gonna be 130." Cam thinks the solid core next to him on the defensive line will help him hit his mark.
"Yeah, it's gonna be me, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and Brian Bresee. I love the odds. I like the challenge." Jordan reaching 130 sacks this season means he gets 12.5, a mark he last reached in 2021. A productive season from Jordan would boost an anemic pass-rushing effort from the Saints last season. They ranked No. 28 in the NFL with just 34 sacks last season.
New Orleans signed Chase Young in the offseason to a one-year, $13 million deal. Young is a former No.2 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The addition of the former All-Pro makes a crowded position group with Jordan, Young, Peyton Turner, and Carl Granderson looking to make a huge impact off the edge this season.